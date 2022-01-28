Fredericksburg vaccination, testing clinics tweak operations

Those who want to order free rapid tests from the federal government can go to the website, covidtests.gov , or call 800/232-0233 if they don’t have online access. Each household is eligible for four free tests which should ship within seven to 12 days of ordering.

In addition, people with private health insurance can be reimbursed for up to eight test kits per month for each person covered by the plan. People have to buy the tests then file claims to be reimbursed. Medicaid and CHIP programs are required to cover the tests, and some Medicare Advantage plans may cover the cost as well. However, original Medicare is not covering the cost of over-the-counter COVID tests at this time, according to its website, because tests are available at local clinics or are free through the federal government.