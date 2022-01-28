Fredericksburg vaccination, testing clinics tweak operations

The Community Vaccination Center in Central Park will open at noon Saturday, later than usual due to the threat of inclement weather, while the Community Testing Center at FredNats Ballpark will accept walk-ins, starting Monday.
The vaccination clinic continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at 1877 Carl D. Silver Parkway behind Krispy Kreme. Its normal hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted.
Starting Monday, the testing center, which is set up in a heated tent at the ballpark at 42 Jackie Robinson Way, will take walk-ins. It’s one of nine such testing centers in Virginia and all are switching to accepting both appointments and walk-in patients, according to the state health department.
The Fredericksburg testing clinic is set up to handle as many as 350 appointments per day, but has been serving about 65 patients daily since it opened last week, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
It offers free Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR, tests for those ages 3 months and older. The PCR tests do not give instant results, but takes two to three days.
Those who want to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines or tests can do so at vase.vdh.virginia.gov or by calling 877/829-4682.
Those who want to order free rapid tests from the federal government can go to the website, covidtests.gov, or call 800/232-0233 if they don’t have online access. Each household is eligible for four free tests which should ship within seven to 12 days of ordering.
In addition, people with private health insurance can be reimbursed for up to eight test kits per month for each person covered by the plan. People have to buy the tests then file claims to be reimbursed. Medicaid and CHIP programs are required to cover the tests, and some Medicare Advantage plans may cover the cost as well. However, original Medicare is not covering the cost of over-the-counter COVID tests at this time, according to its website, because tests are available at local clinics or are free through the federal government.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425