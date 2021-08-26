Fredericksburg voting rights march aims to encourage young people to get involved

Even before the Rev. Ernest Woodson was old enough to vote, he would stand outside of polling stations handing out informational literature.
Woodson recalled that experience this week when he made a plea for young people to join their elders at the March on for Voting Rights event that will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. starting at the Bragg Hill Family Life Center in Fredericksburg.
Marchers will trek to the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge on Fall Hill Avenue on the 58th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s “I Have a Dream” speech before returning to the Family Life Center.
“Even if they aren’t old enough to vote, young people are more helpful and more needed than they realize,” Woodson said. “Young people, we need your input. We need your output. We need everything you have to offer. Don’t think because these old heads are vocal, we don’t need you.”
The march is part of an effort to unify Planning District 16 on the issue of voting rights. The district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Several civic leaders from the Fredericksburg area are leading the effort, which is in coordination with similar events around the nation Saturday, including a larger rally in Washington, D.C.
The intent is to implore action at the federal level to override bills passed by state legislatures in various states that many believe will restrict access to the polls.
“We want to make sure that all our [ancestors] lived and died for is not lost,” said the Rev. Charles Wormley of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Spotsylvania. “We want to make sure our voting rights are not taken away from us in any manner, shape or form.”
Gary Holland, a Stafford resident and assistant pastor at Word of Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Dumfries, noted that Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill in March that authorized jurisdictions to allow early voting on Sundays and allocated funds for it.
But none of the localities in the region have announced they will conduct Sunday voting. Stafford County will make that decision Friday.
Early voting in Virginia begins Sept. 17 for the Nov. 2 election.
“The most important thing that we can do collectively as a people is to ensure our votes are protected, said the Rev. Moe Petway, president of the Spotsylvania County branch of the NAACP. “Too many lives have been lost … too many things have happened in the past—beatings, lynchings, house burnings—for us to sit back and allow anyone to deter us from voting. We must protect that at all costs.”
Saturday will start with a Community Day at the Family Life Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be music, health information tables, free food, free clothes and various vendors on hand. Woodson will welcome marchers and Wormley will pray. Holland will state the purpose of the event.
Charnita Mariner, a King George resident and one of the event’s organizers, is emphasizing the importance of local elections.
“Every time the voting polls open, you need to be there because it matters,” Mariner said.
Once marchers arrive at the bridge, they will pray for the nation and its lawmakers and people will speak. When they return back to the Family Life Center, Holland will inform participants of the next steps in their plans to ensure voting rights protections. Packets will be given out containing the names and contact information for local representatives in Congress.
“We’re going to leave more educated, more empowered, more energized,” Holland said, “and ready to make a difference.”
