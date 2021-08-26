Fredericksburg voting rights march aims to encourage young people to get involved

Even before the Rev. Ernest Woodson was old enough to vote, he would stand outside of polling stations handing out informational literature.

Woodson recalled that experience this week when he made a plea for young people to join their elders at the March on for Voting Rights event that will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. starting at the Bragg Hill Family Life Center in Fredericksburg.

Marchers will trek to the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge on Fall Hill Avenue on the 58th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s “I Have a Dream” speech before returning to the Family Life Center.

“Even if they aren’t old enough to vote, young people are more helpful and more needed than they realize,” Woodson said. “Young people, we need your input. We need your output. We need everything you have to offer. Don’t think because these old heads are vocal, we don’t need you.”

The march is part of an effort to unify Planning District 16 on the issue of voting rights. The district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Several civic leaders from the Fredericksburg area are leading the effort, which is in coordination with similar events around the nation Saturday, including a larger rally in Washington, D.C.