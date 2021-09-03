FREDERICKSBURG WEATHER BLOG: A holiday from the heat and humidity

The weather will be generally pleasant for Fredericksburg’s Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday’s wild weather from the remnants of Ida has given way to fall-like conditions across the Fredericksburg area. Average temperatures begin this month with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the low 60s, with both those values dropping by 10 degrees at month’s end. This Friday morning, however, area thermometers sagged into the mid-50s at both Shannon and Stafford Regional airports. It was very nice sleeping weather!

Today will feature sunny skies, light northerly winds, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The nasty clinging humidity of August is but a faint memory now, with dew points in the 50s representing much drier air. In fact, folks attending Fredericksburg-area high school football games this evening might feel a bit chilly as temperatures drop into the low 60s by 10 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday will continue the pleasantness under clear skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Morning lows again in the mid-50s will give way to afternoon highs in the mid-80s tomorrow, accompanied by light southerly winds. Then a warm front will push north of the area early Sunday, allowing some moisture to push back into Fredericksburg ahead of a cold front crossing the Appalachian mountains.