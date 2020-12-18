FREDERICKSBURG WEATHER BLOG: Weekend forecast, plus preview of white Christmas prospects

Cool temperatures will characterize the weekend weather in Fredericksburg.

A small disturbance swung across Virginia Thursday night, bringing flurries to some areas. This Friday morning, that upper air feature is moving off the coast, leaving behind a mixed bag of clouds and sunshine. Thus Fredericksburg will see partly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s, several degrees below the average. Winds will be out of the north at less than 10 mph.

Saturday will dawn sunny and very chilly with thermometers plunging to the low 20s in and around Fredericksburg. The sunshine will be filtered through a thickening layer of high clouds as the day wears on, courtesy of the next system coming from the west. High temperatures tomorrow will again be in the mid-40s, albeit with light winds.

A weak cold front approaching Saturday night will then kick off scattered rain and snow showers Sunday morning. Thus the end of the weekend will be cloudy but not too damp, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 40s, near average for mid-December. A small chance of showers will continue through Sunday night, thanks to low pressure developing along the front and scooting off the Carolina coastline.