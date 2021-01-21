Fredericksburg weighs downtown density rules; vote set for Jan. 26

When Fredericksburg Planning and Building Director Chuck Johnston said there had been no public comments about changing density limits in the downtown Historic District, Councilman Matt Kelly was concerned.
The issue has been discussed by officials since the Planning Commission held a public hearing in November, but Kelly believes the wording of the advanced notice likely confused many residents.
Kelly prefers a more succinct breakdown of the proposed Unified Development Ordinance text amendment that’s scheduled to be voted on by City Council on Tuesday. The amendment states it “would permit project-based residential density by special use permit within the Old and Historic Overlay District and increase the by-right residential density in a mixed-use project from 24 to 36 units per acre.”
City officials are hoping more people will live and seek entertainment on some of Fredericksburg’s historic district, primarily along Caroline, Princess Anne and Sophia streets.
But Kelly said Fredericksburg has a history that few other cities can claim, and must be careful not to damage that.
Not all of the Historic District would be significantly impacted. Kelly said his primary concern is infill development in the core of the district, including Caroline, Princess Anne and Sophia streets. He fears that small changes like this amendment could lead to a major shift in the city’s appearance down the road.
“My concern here is you can go too far, in which case, yes, you have the density, but you’ve lost the charm and the character in the process, in which case you become Anywhere USA and nobody wants to be here,” Kelly said. “So I’m hoping we take a very close look at this.”
City Council held a public hearing on the proposed amendment last Tuesday and there were no comments from the public. Residents have until 4 p.m. this coming Tuesday to submit input to Clerk of Council Tonya Lacey.
Johnston said there’s a “disconnect” between current density rules and historic development patterns that needs to be fixed. He said the current regulations inhibit reuse of historic structures in a Historic District that is uniquely positioned for active retail and entertainment uses.
Johnston added that some of the goals of the amendment include encouraging reuse of underutilized structures, providing sustainable housing and increasing the economic vitality of the district.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Councilmen Jason Graham and Billy Withers spoke in favor of the amendment last week. The Planning Commission recommended approval 6–0, with one member absent.
Councilman Tim Duffy said the city is at a pivotal point.
“We’re kind of like the awkward adolescent [stuck] between what we were and what we’ll be,” Duffy said.
Although Graham said he will support the amendment, he doesn’t believe it goes far enough. He would like to see density ratcheted up even more as he hopes to attract millennials to live downtown.
Kelly noted that in recent years the city made density increases on U.S. 1 and State Route 3 and may not need to do so downtown, where the housing likely won’t be affordable because of higher property values.
Graham doesn’t see it that way.
“I think in order to have a vibrant downtown with businesses and otherwise, we need to have the people there who can just simply go and visit these businesses at any time,” Graham said.
Graham said the younger generation prefers to live in walkable downtown areas and that Fredericksburg isn’t realizing its potential as a destination for that age group. He said the city could draw residents from the surrounding counties to live rather than depending on them to spend money there on select visits.
“We have something that people really want, but we’re not doing enough to provide it,” Graham said. “I don’t think the city is realizing its economic possibilities as a result of that.”
Graham said the federal government and technology firms in the Washington and Northern Virginia areas are considering allowing employees to telework permanently, which would give them the option of living anywhere they wanted. He said if the city is going to have a “buzz of activity throughout the day,” then it must have the housing supply for people to live in it.
Graham said the proposed amendment is “a baby step” in the direction he envisions.
“Increases to residential development do correlate directly to additional economic activity in the city and increased tax revenues,” Graham said. “This isn’t speculation. We’ve got legitimate opportunities.”
Kelly hopes the city can strike a balance between preserving history and allowing more housing options. He said he’s in favor of the portion of the amendment that would allow the upper floors of current dwellings to be used for residential purposes, but is hesitant to go beyond that.
“We have a unique and charming Historic District and historic downtown,” Kelly said. “My point is, yes it’s going to change. But hopefully in 20 years, it’ll still be a unique and charming downtown.”
Kelly also said parking is a concern. The proposed amendment would require private parking to be provided by the residential portion of any mixed-use project and curbside parking will not count. Graham said parking won’t be an issue because the residents he hopes to attract likely won’t drive.
“We’re not going to wake up one day and we don’t need cars and the sprawl is taken care of,” Graham said. “It’s going to take conscious decisions on our part. This [amendment] is one of them.”
