Fredericksburg weighs downtown density rules; vote set for Jan. 26

Although Graham said he will support the amendment, he doesn’t believe it goes far enough. He would like to see density ratcheted up even more as he hopes to attract millennials to live downtown.

Kelly noted that in recent years the city made density increases on U.S. 1 and State Route 3 and may not need to do so downtown, where the housing likely won’t be affordable because of higher property values.

Graham doesn’t see it that way.

“I think in order to have a vibrant downtown with businesses and otherwise, we need to have the people there who can just simply go and visit these businesses at any time,” Graham said.

Graham said the younger generation prefers to live in walkable downtown areas and that Fredericksburg isn’t realizing its potential as a destination for that age group. He said the city could draw residents from the surrounding counties to live rather than depending on them to spend money there on select visits.

“We have something that people really want, but we’re not doing enough to provide it,” Graham said. “I don’t think the city is realizing its economic possibilities as a result of that.”