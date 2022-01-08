Fredericksburg will get new testing center for COVID-19

The Fredericksburg area is one of nine locations in Virginia set to open new Community Testing Centers this month to meet the need for more COVID-19 tests in the midst of the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
Details are still being worked out, but the center is expected to open on or about Jan. 18, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. It will operate five days a week.
She didn’t specify where the center will be located, but Thursday’s announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam said testing locations will be near or on the same property as the state’s Community Vaccination Centers, which opened in the fall.
Fredericksburg’s vaccination clinic is in Central Park behind Krispy Kreme at 1877 Carl D. Silver Parkway. It operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The centers will be funded with an initial $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health which will seek reimbursement from FEMA. The centers will offer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests in which nostrils are swabbed, then specimen samples are sent to labs.
While PCR tests are considered the most reliable measure of an infection, they take two to three days to produce results. That’s compared to rapid antigen tests which are considered less reliable but offer an answer in 15 or 20 minutes.
“As Virginians continue to grapple with a national shortage of rapid tests, expanding our PCR capabilities will ensure more Virginians have access to free, reliable testing and can better protect themselves and their families,” Northam said in a press release.
The new centers should be able to test 50,000 people in January, according to the press release. The first facility was scheduled to open Saturday at the Richmond International Raceway, Gate 7, 4690 Carolina Ave., Richmond.
Despite the shortage of rapid tests, the state continues to set daily records for the number of new coronavirus cases. Friday’s report included another 18,309 Virginians and 580 more residents of the local health district who tested positive. The district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Across the region, numbers have skyrocketed since the new year began. This week, Spotsylvania topped the 20,000-mark in infections since the pandemic began and Stafford, which has 22,522 cumulative cases, reported 840 new infections on Tuesday alone.
Orange County topped 5,000 cumulative infections on Friday and Fauquier County is on the verge of 10,000 cases. Given that “positive cases are most definitely under-reported right now,” Chamberlin said, because of the shortage of tests, it’s difficult to imagine how high the totals would be if everyone who wanted to be tested—or felt ill—had access to a test.
In addition, 174 people were hospitalized—another pandemic record—in the Fredericksburg area’s three facilities as of Friday, according to the RAHD.
The same trend was true statewide. On Friday, 3,329 were patients hospitalized across Virginia with COVID-19, according to state data. The previous high was January 2021 when 3,201 people were in the hospital with virus symptoms.
Meanwhile, the state health department continues to wait for shipments of rapid tests ordered months ago, Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the state’s Office of Epidemiology, said during a press briefing this week. She said the availability of rapid tests “might be strained for some time.”
Workers at Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches have seen the demand as they’ve given out more than 10,000 free rapid tests since mid-November.
The state health department has partnered with 38 library systems across Virginia to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits. The local library got its last shipment on Dec. 26 and within 48 hours, all 4,000 kits had been taken, said Library Director Martha Hutzel.
She expects another shipment next week, but doesn’t know what day or how many tests will be included.
“VDH has let us know they are experiencing the same supply chain issues that plague all of us right now,” Hutzel said.
Forlano asked people to keep a few kits on hand, rather than hoarding extras, to help with supply issues. She also urged people to seek PCR testing if “immediate test results are not really needed.”
While there have been some staff shortages in labs, as workers also have gotten omicron, Forlano said that for the most part, PCR testing is available statewide. She asked people to quarantine while they wait for the results of the tests.
The state health department urges people to get tested if they have symptoms or if they have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. VDH recommends testing the fifth day after exposure, although testing on the third or fourth day after exposure also is acceptable.
While state and local public health officials iron out details of the new Fredericksburg testing center, RAHD announced this week that people seeking COVID-19 tests at its drive-thru clinics must register in advance.
The clinics had allowed for people without appointments to show up but as demand has increased, vehicles have backed up and spilled into roadways, creating safety and logistical issues, Chamberlin said.
During registration, participants select a 30-minute window for their screening time. Registration is online at vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/covid19testing. The state website also includes a search engine to look for testing sites throughout Virginia, including those with Spanish speakers.
The tests are free for all ages. No documentation is required. Local residents without online access can contact the RAHD call center, at 540/899-4797, during weekday business hours to get help scheduling testing appointments.
Testing clinics are planned from 2–5 p.m. at the following locations:
- CC Carpentry, 24061 Co-op Drive, Ruther Glen in Caroline County, on Jan. 11 and 25.
- Dixon Park: 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg, on Jan. 13, 20 and 27.
- Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., in Stafford County on Jan. 12, 19 and 26.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425