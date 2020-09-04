Fredericksburg will have one more day of sticky heat before a very pleasant holiday weekend

Fortunately for the Fredericksburg area yesterday’s severe weather was confined to the DC/Baltimore corridor with a number of wind damage reports and one tornado report. A “cold” front which passed through the ‘Burg just after 7:00 p.m. ended the storm threat locally and provided slightly cooler conditions overnight. However, a more potent cold front is due through the area this (Friday) afternoon which will trigger more storms.
The graphic shows the 24 hour temperature (left panel) and dew point (right panel) change since yesterday morning. The cooler and drier pocket of air over the Ohio valley will follow behind today’s cold front. Before that boundary arrives, most local thermometers will again rise to the 90 degree (F) level with sticky humidity once again. Between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., the front will arrive in the Fredericksburg vicinity accompanied by a line of storms. No severe conditions are anticipated but expect gusty winds, heavy rain, and of course lightning.
Following this strong cold front, dew points will plummet tonight, dropping from the low 70s into the mid-50s. That will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s(!) in many Fredericksburg locales by dawn Saturday. Tomorrow will then feature “Chamber of Commerce” weather with clear skies, afternoon temperatures in the low 80s, comfortable humidity, and light northerly breezes. Sunday will look and feel much the same, making those Labor Day weekend outdoor plans look very feasible.
The cooler and drier conditions will also help cut down on air conditioning bills this weekend. In fact, many folks may choose to throw open some windows at night to take advantage of the natural cooling. At this point, the lower humidity and daily high temperatures in the mid-80s look to remain through much of next week. That’s cooler than the recent heat wave but it’s actually fairly average for early September.
Happy Friday!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.