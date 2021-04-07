Fredericksburg woman bitten by rabid cat fears disease could spread among feral felines

“I don’t want every stray cat in town rounded up and killed, I’m not like that,” she said. “But it seems there should be some kind of emergency protocol in times like this—at least round them up and check them and make sure they’re vaccinated. What happens if a cat from this colony gets involved with another and [rabies] starts spreading because nobody wants to take responsibility for it?”

The only people in the neighborhood who knew a rabid cat was in the area were those informed by Hedge and her family. The Rappahannock Area Health District issued a press release on Tuesday, almost a week after the incident and four days after notifying Hedge the cat had tested positive for rabies.

Typically, “that should be the same time our office is notified,” said Maj. Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. But he said Animal Control officers hadn’t heard about the positive results until Wednesday morning.

“Once a positive test comes back, the health department takes the lead, and we assist them in any way, if that means we hand out fliers or we go trap cats,” Skebo said. “With us just finding out, the plan of action is being worked on as we speak.”