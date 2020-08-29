Fredericksburg woman in her 80s is latest area COVID-19 death

The death of a Fredericksburg woman from COVID-19 was reported by the Virginia Department of Health Saturday, bringing the total number of fatal cases to 62 in the Fredericksburg area since the pandemic began.

The reported death of the woman, in her 80s, caps a down week in the area on the virus front. Three other local deaths and an outbreak at area long-term facilities have been reported since last weekend.

The other three area people to recently succumb to the virus were residents from Spotsylvania County, which has the most COVID deaths in the area at 38, according to state data. Ten have died in Stafford County; five in Caroline County; five in Fredericksburg; four in King George County.

On Wednesday, the health department reported multiple positive cases at five area nursing homes and assisted living centers. Each facility appears to have fewer than five cases. No deaths related to the outbreaks have been reported, according to state data.

The new cases were reported at two facilities in Stafford County, along with one each in Fredericksburg and the counties of Spotsylvania and King George.

There have been outbreaks at 14 long-term care facilities in the Fredericksburg area.

