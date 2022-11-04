Fredericksburg works toward renewable energy goal

The City of Fredericksburg, the University of Mary Washington and Fredericksburg City Public Schools are in the process of conducting fleet assessments to see where switching to alternative fuel vehicles might help with cost savings.

Representatives from all three entities attended an alternative fuel vehicle workshop last week presented by Drive Clean Rural USA, where they learned about what vehicles are on the market and talked to industry experts from Virginia Clean Cities, ABM, Sonny Merryman, ROUSH CleanTech and Blue Bird about the environmental and economic benefits of the vehicles.

Drive Clean Rural USA is an eight-state program meant to provide rural communities and small towns with information about alternative fuel vehicles, technology, financing options and federal and state incentives.

Fredericksburg is one of 24 localities across the eight states that was asked to participate, said MacKenzie Bellimam, the city's environmental sustainability coordinator.

The program and its partners are wrapping up fleet assessments—which look at the lifespan of each vehicle in the fleet—for the city government, as well as for the school division and UMW, Bellimam said.

The next step will be to put together a comprehensive report, which city staff and City Council will review.

"[The report] will be used to help inform our decisions moving forward to meet our clean energy goals," Bellimam said.

Last year—in a process similar to what the city is undertaking now—Virginia Clean Cities conducted a fleet assessment for the Fredericksburg Police Department, which led to the purchase of three hybrid patrol vehicles.

The hybrid vehicles débuted in August and five more will join police department's fleet next year, Bellimam said.

The school division will add 10 electric school buses to its fleet, assisted by a $2.6 million grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

"We're looking to continue that partnership and have it be a cohesive effort across all entities—the city, the schools and the university," she said. "All three entities are aligned on a mission to be a much more 'clean and green' city."

City Council's goal is for all municipal operations, whether fleet or building energy usage, to be powered by 100% renewable energy by 2035.