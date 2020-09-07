 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg's annual Christmas parade to have COVID-19 twist
Fredericksburg's annual Christmas parade to have COVID-19 twist

Fredericksburg Christmas Parade (copy)

A member of the Dixie Royals Majorettes tosses a flaming baton skyward during the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade in downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Dec. 7, 2019.

 File / Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

Fredericksburg will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5—with a twist. 

Instead of thousands of spectators lining Caroline and Princess Anne streets to watch the parade go by, the floats will line Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Celebrate Virginia South and the spectators will drive by.

This “reverse parade” format, implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic, is similar to a free drive-thru holiday lights display, and will allow for spacing between parade entries and no direct contact with the public.

The parade, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., will start and end just past the Poet’s Walk Fredericksburg, 3020 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd.

This year’s parade theme is “Light Up the Season." Registration starts Sept. 10 for people and organizations wanting to enter a float, and the deadline will be Oct. 15 or until the 80-float limit is reached.

The Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department is the main point of contact for the parade. It can be reached at 540/372-1086 or at FredChristmasParade@gmail.com.

The city is also looking for potential paid sponsors.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

