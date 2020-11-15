Fredericksburg's EDA looking at program that would help restaurants and charities alike

Looking to help local businesses hit by the pandemic, Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority is pursuing the idea of, for a time, funding a charity meal for every two bought by customers in city restaurants.
The EDA voted to study the idea at its meeting last week, conducted virtually.
Authority member Susan Richey suggested the plan, saying now is a good time to come up with something to benefit the community as a whole, while also specifically helping city restaurants.
She said that while the idea needs to be fleshed out, it would work roughly that for every two meals purchased during the holidays or the early part of next year, “we would donate $12 or so for a donated meal to a charity” of the diners’ choice.
In that way, she said, diners would have more motivation to go out to eat at city restaurants—not just downtown, but throughout the whole city—by knowing that others would benefit from their day or night out.
Richey said that she could see such a program driving business to city restaurants by appealing to those customers who might want to support local charities.
Other members said they favored the idea, but agreed with Richey that it needs to be fleshed out on several fronts. They said more thinking needs to be done on who would administer the program, how much of the EDA’s money to provide and what charities might be involved.
Board member Will Mackintosh said he likes the notion of such a program, largely because he believes the restaurant sector is the part of the Fredericksburg business community that needs the most assistance now because of the pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
“We’ve done a couple rounds of pretty general assistance in the city, but I think now it’s appropriate to focus on the restaurant sector,” he said. “They are the ones who have been hurt the most [by the pandemic] and will be hurt the most by the arrival of cold weather.”
Some board members suggested having some of the larger local charities get involved to help publicize the program, while others wondered if the EDA should look to the city’s Main Street program or the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce to help administer it. Others noted that while Main Street has been a partner in other programs, the desire to have a charity meals incentive program that’s citywide means another group might make more sense.
Other members and staffers of the authority said that more thought needs to go into the program’s administration and how to track purchased meals.
Bill Freehling, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, said one idea might be to tie the program in some way to the city’s restaurant week, because the eateries that take part in it provide an accounting for meals sold.
Initial suggestions were for the city EDA to put $25,000 into the program, which, at $12 per meal, would allow for a little more than 2,000 meals to be donated.
In the end, the group created a two-person committee of Richey and Mitzi Brown to study the issue and bring it back before the authority next month.
After the meeting, Freehling noted the city EDA has already provided some $450,000 in grants to city businesses impacted by COVID-19, some of it money available through the federal CARES Act. And he pointed out that the EDA has made available $50,000 in grants to city restaurants interested in purchasing heaters for outside dining in tents and along sidewalks.
Freehling said there’s still money available in that program to help with the purchasing of heaters, up to $2,500 for restaurants that qualify.
At the end of its meeting, the EDA went into executive session and came out to authorize the purchase of a targeted property in the city, with $10,000 for associated fees. The executive session was held under the portion of the state code that allows for the discussion or purchase of a vacant or underutilized parcel of real estate.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.