Fredericksburg's EDA looking at program that would help restaurants and charities alike

Looking to help local businesses hit by the pandemic, Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority is pursuing the idea of, for a time, funding a charity meal for every two bought by customers in city restaurants.

The EDA voted to study the idea at its meeting last week, conducted virtually.

Authority member Susan Richey suggested the plan, saying now is a good time to come up with something to benefit the community as a whole, while also specifically helping city restaurants.

She said that while the idea needs to be fleshed out, it would work roughly that for every two meals purchased during the holidays or the early part of next year, “we would donate $12 or so for a donated meal to a charity” of the diners’ choice.

In that way, she said, diners would have more motivation to go out to eat at city restaurants—not just downtown, but throughout the whole city—by knowing that others would benefit from their day or night out.

Richey said that she could see such a program driving business to city restaurants by appealing to those customers who might want to support local charities.