Fredericksburg's Historic Half Marathon will be virtual again this spring

For the second straight year, the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon will be a virtual event.

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization announced plans on Wednesday to hold this year’s 13.1-mile event virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 18.1-mile Devil Dog Double will also be virtual, but the 5-mile Semper 5ive event will take place live with in-person runners on May 15 at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The Marine Corps Historic Half is traditionally held each May in Fredericksburg, beginning and ending in Central Park. It draws more than 5,000 runners, who wind through the city’s historic downtown before testing their endurance on the daunting Hospital Hill near the end.

Fredericksburg Special Events Coordinator Kim Herbert said the decision not to have a live event this year rests entirely with marathon officials.

“The Marine Corps Historic Half organizers make the decision to go virtually totally on their own,” Herbert said. “The city looks forward to have them return in 2022.”

The MCMO said in its statement that it looks forward to welcoming runners back to Fredericksburg in “future years.”

Runners who participate in a virtual race register online and can choose their own starting point on either a treadmill or a street. After completing the race distance, they upload their finishing time and later learn where they placed. They receive medals in the mail.

