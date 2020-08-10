Fredericksburg's Interfaith council and Salvation Army offer back-to-school clothing

The Interfaith Community Council and Salvation Army Fredericksburg Corps are offering a “Back to School” clothing assistance program, by appointment only, to area families.
Families with school-age children in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties may apply. Participants will need proof of residence, such as a driver’s license, lease or mortgage; income from pay stubs or a Social Services letter; and proof of children in their care, such as birth certificates, medical cards or school records.
The program will be administered at the Salvation Army’s new office at 2014C Lafayette Blvd., in Fredericksburg from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 and Sept. 2 and 4.
Appointments can be made by calling 540/373-3431, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except during lunch, from noon to 1 p.m.
—Cathy Dyson