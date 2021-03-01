Fredericksburg's Italian Station pushes past one record as coffee buyers keep paying it forward

A Fredericksburg coffee shop and bakery keeps paying it forward, topping the record organizers had targeted even as the phenomenon keeps going.

As of Monday afternoon, Italian Station downtown said it has had nearly 1,200 customers pay forward the cost of a cup of coffee for each next customer, topping the record of 900, at a Starbuck’s location.

Owner Anita Crossfield said they’re going to keep the feel-good promotion going as long as customers continue to pay forward the price of the next customer’s coffee.

She said the 900 mark was topped on Saturday, and that word of the effort has brought some customers in especially to take part in it. The idea was a joint effort by the shop, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce and an employee at the Silver Cos.

Crossfield noted that as the push beyond that 900-person record goes on, she and her staff are trying to learn more about Guinness World Records when it comes to paying-it-forward for coffee.

“There are a lot of different records for different types of shops and stores: one at 750, another at 900 and another at 1,400,” she noted. “Most of those are for drive-through shops and stores, where it’s easier to get people through quickly.”