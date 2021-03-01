 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg's Italian Station pushes past one record as coffee buyers keep paying it forward
Fredericksburg's Italian Station pushes past one record as coffee buyers keep paying it forward

Italian Station (copy)

Italian Station’s Anita Crossfield says nearly 1,200 customers have paid for another patron’s coffee.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

A Fredericksburg coffee shop and bakery keeps paying it forward, topping the record organizers had targeted even as the phenomenon keeps going.

As of Monday afternoon, Italian Station downtown said it has had nearly 1,200 customers pay forward the cost of a cup of coffee for each next customer, topping the record of 900, at a Starbuck’s location.

Owner Anita Crossfield said they’re going to keep the feel-good promotion going as long as customers continue to pay forward the price of the next customer’s coffee.

She said the 900 mark was topped on Saturday, and that word of the effort has brought some customers in especially to take part in it. The idea was a joint effort by the shop, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce and an employee at the Silver Cos.

Crossfield noted that as the push beyond that 900-person record goes on, she and her staff are trying to learn more about Guinness World Records when it comes to paying-it-forward for coffee.

“There are a lot of different records for different types of shops and stores: one at 750, another at 900 and another at 1,400,” she noted. “Most of those are for drive-through shops and stores, where it’s easier to get people through quickly.”

Crossfield said she and the backers of the effort tied to Random Acts of Kindness Day believe they’re already achieved a record for a non-drive-through store, but added that it will continue until customers decide to quit.

“We’ll let it keep rolling as long as it can,” she said. “It’s been fun for us and for our customers.”

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

