On Saturday, the Fredericksburg Office of the Public Defender will celebrate the 60th anniversary of a landmark ruling. The community is invited to attend the free event, which will take place Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Strangeways Brewery and will include music and a silent auction.

The event will commemorate the March 18, 1963, Supreme Court decision on Gideon v. Wainwright. The ruling recognizes an individual’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel and grants criminal defense representation to those who do not have access to a legal representative.

In 1961, Clarence Gideon was accused of breaking and entering a Florida business. Following his arrest, Gideon’s request for counsel was denied. He represented himself against the state’s prosecuting attorney, was found guilty, and was sentenced to five years in prison.

During his incarceration, Gideon studied the legal system and submitted a handwritten petition to the Supreme Court from his prison cell. The court ruled unanimously in favor of Gideon and, following the decision, he was granted another trial. With an appointed lawyer by his side, Gideon was acquitted of the charges in less than 45 minutes.

The Gideon case not only led to the formation of public defender systems across the nation, but overturned a prior decision, Betts v. Brady, which held that defendants who could not afford to pay a lawyer did not have the right to a state-appointed attorney.

A branch of the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, the Fredericksburg Office of the Public Defender serves the the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George as well as the city.

Lauren Whitley, head of the local office, has worked within the public defense system for more than 15 years. She aims to defend clients’ constitutional rights and also support them outside the courtroom.

As part of Saturday’s celebration, there will be a silent auction to benefit Micah Ecumenical Ministries’ Jeremiah Community, a project that would provide housing and supportive services to the region’s chronically homeless.

“It seemed like a very clear, productive, helpful project that will benefit our clients,” Whitley said. “Data has shown that if you have stable housing, if you’re an individual who is reentering the community from incarceration or someone who is struggling with housing, you are much less likely to be re-involved or involved in the criminal system.”

Performing during the event will be local country, blues and rock duo 3 Exits to Memphis. Collaborating with Concerts for Indigent Defense, the artists are taking part in a countrywide movement working to “energize advocates, build power and inform the public about the importance of their constitutional rights and its impact through music,” according to the initiative’s website.

“Our office is really passionate about our clients. We believe that individuals who are maybe having the worst day of their lives are not defined by that day,” Whitley said. “We believe in fighting for them and being a voice for them in the criminal system. This mission is at the core of our office and of public defender offices across our state.”