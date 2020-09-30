Fredericksburg's Riverfront Park is beginning to take shape

Fredericksburg’s Riverfront Park is starting to take shape as construction passes the halfway mark.
Boulders that will form part of a water feature on the 3.63-acre property have been put in place, wooden poles that will form part of a children’s play area are up, concrete has been poured for a portion of the semicircular promenade and brick is being laid for the wide sidewalk along the 700 block of Sophia Street.
Athena Construction Group is expected to finish its work on the $4.56 million project by the end of the year, although the turf and landscaping will need time to grow before the park opens to the public. That will likely be late spring or early summer 2021, Assistant City Manager Doug Fawcett told City Council during its work session last week.
City officials and a Riverfront Park task force eyed various plans for Riverfront Park for about a decade. The final version calls for two intersecting, semicircular promenades that help divide the property. It includes a picnic area, a permanent stage, two play areas for children, an interactive water feature, a restroom and parking areas. There will also be a meadow with a mowed path where the land slopes down to the waterfront.
Athena’s contract includes construction of sidewalks, paths, the water feature and utilities for restrooms, but not the stage, lighting and fencing that were in the original design. They were included as separate “add alternates.”
Fawcett said that bids for the 25 lights envisioned for Riverfront Park came in too high, but staff has found a vendor for solar-powered lights that are less expensive. They are similar to those installed at the new Fredericksburg Nationals stadium, and the city purchased two for Dixon Park to try them out.
“We wanted to see if we liked them, and we do,” Fawcett said.
The lights will be installed throughout the park, and will have the typical on and off timing. They can also be programmed with an app to either dim the lights or increase their intensity.
“That gives us a lot of options if we’re having an event at the park.” Fawcett said.
He added that the app will also show how much solar energy each light’s solar cell has captured and stored, so staff can tell how much remains when skies are overcast.
Several months ago, the city’s IT staff asked if the park could be made ready for future “smart city” features since it’s being built from the ground up. A change order was negotiated with Athena to use conduit large enough to accommodate fiber optic cable for such things as security cameras. Infrastructure is even in place so the traditional signs about the site’s history can be replaced with digital versions in the future.
Some civic groups have approached the city about donating to the park project, but there is no formal program in place. Fawcett said anyone interested in making a donation can contact him or Jane Shelhorse, who heads the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events department.
