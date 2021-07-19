Fredericksburg's swing dance community shuffles back to life

When Tanner Hall turned 8 last year, he called up his grandmother, Theresa Dicicco.
“He said, ‘TT, now that I’m 8, I need to learn eight dance moves,’” Dicicco remembered.
Tanner already knew a handful of swing dance moves—Dicicco started taking him to swing dance lessons at Lindy in the ‘Burg when he was 7—so they added some dance etiquette lessons.
“He learned how to ask a lady to dance, how to lead her to the floor, how to present her and then how to return her where he found her,” Dicicco said.
“When I want to dance with someone, I just walk up to him and go like this,” she continued with a laugh, beckoning with her hand.
Last month, Tanner, who’s now 9, used all his moves—including his favorite dance moves, “over the head” and the “inside turn”—to win a dance-off at a Saturday night swing dance hosted by Lindy in the ‘Burg at Picker’s Supply in downtown Fredericksburg.
“There were over 60 people there cheering my grandson on,” Dicicco said. “It was so much fun.”
After a painful separation caused by the pandemic, the Fredericksburg swing dance family is back together and growing every week, said Joel Webber, who owns Lindy in the ‘Burg.
Webber first opened his studio at Picker’s Supply in 2012, teaching swing dance and salsa lessons and hosting Saturday night swing dances. He quickly outgrew that location.
“At our last dance there, we had 100 people—the floor was bouncing,” Webber said.
He moved to Fly Fitness Inspiration at its old location on William Street and then in 2016 to Eagle Village, but the pandemic forced him to shut down.
He started bringing in small groups for occasional dances back at Picker’s Supply in late winter 2020, and in May he started hosting dances every Saturday night.
“Many people were leery about it, starting out, but there’s been 20 percent growth every week,” Webber said. “People just needed to get out.”
Webber discovered swing dancing when he moved to the Fredericksburg area 16 years ago.
“I did many things trying to meet people, and nothing worked until I found swing dancing,” he said. “It is a family. They welcomed me with open arms.”
Dance also helped Dicicco, 76, find a community after her husband died.
“I had nowhere to go, so I came here to dance,” she said. “I love it.”
She’d practice dance steps with Tanner whenever she visited him and when he was 7, she signed him up for six weeks of swing dance lessons with Webber.
Webber specifically teaches East Coast Swing, which was created in the 1940s and is, in turn, based on the Lindy Hop, a dance born in Harlem in the late 1920s. The Lindy Hop developed from the Charleston—the dance that first hooked Webber so strongly that he went from being a non-dancer to going out dancing four nights a week.
One day, Dicicco and Tanner were dancing to “Fly Me to the Moon” and something clicked for Tanner.
“He said, ‘TT, I’m moving to the music!’ He felt it in his body,” Dicicco said.
As she and Tanner became more involved in their lessons, Dicicco started keeping tabs on the physical, mental and emotional benefits that came from dancing.
She noticed that dancing was helping Tanner move more skillfully during his soccer games. She saw that it strengthened his self-confidence and personal skills.
“Children need something to be excited about,” Dicicco said. “They naturally enjoy music and they have an abundance of energy. They learn manners, courtesy, respect and other social skills.”
She found her own reasons to love it.
“I feel like I’m 5 years old when I’m dancing,” she said.
As exercise, dancing can improve physical health, balance, flexibility and bone strength. It also can help ease depression and anxiety. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2013 found that freestyle dancing—as opposed to choreographed dancing—reduces the risk of dementia by 76 percent, twice as much as reading.
And there’s the social, community-building aspect.
“Getting to meet new people,” is what Tanner says he likes most about dancing, and when Dicicco recruits people to the Saturday night dances, she tells them, “You don’t need a partner.”
“Everybody dances with everybody,” she said. “There are no wallflowers here.”
Webber said the average age at the Saturday dances is mid-20s, but can range from “8 to 80.” He ensures that the events are family-friendly—”This is not a pickup joint,” he said—but people do form romantic attachments.
“I can’t tell you how many weddings I’ve attended of people who’ve met here,” he said. “In 2018, I went to four weddings.”
The Saturday night events go from 8 to 11 p.m. and are preceded by a beginner swing dance lesson at 7:30 p.m.
At 9 p.m., Webber clears the floor for a jam session, where solo dancers and couples can show off their moves.
“Once we had an 8-year-old and his mom and he was flipping her, doing aerials,” Webber said.
At some point during every dance, Webber will lead everyone in a Charleston-style line dance.
No one—not even the most dance-shy—can resist it, he said.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele