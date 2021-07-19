Fredericksburg's swing dance community shuffles back to life

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Webber specifically teaches East Coast Swing, which was created in the 1940s and is, in turn, based on the Lindy Hop, a dance born in Harlem in the late 1920s. The Lindy Hop developed from the Charleston—the dance that first hooked Webber so strongly that he went from being a non-dancer to going out dancing four nights a week.

One day, Dicicco and Tanner were dancing to “Fly Me to the Moon” and something clicked for Tanner.

“He said, ‘TT, I’m moving to the music!’ He felt it in his body,” Dicicco said.

As she and Tanner became more involved in their lessons, Dicicco started keeping tabs on the physical, mental and emotional benefits that came from dancing.

She noticed that dancing was helping Tanner move more skillfully during his soccer games. She saw that it strengthened his self-confidence and personal skills.

“Children need something to be excited about,” Dicicco said. “They naturally enjoy music and they have an abundance of energy. They learn manners, courtesy, respect and other social skills.”

She found her own reasons to love it.

“I feel like I’m 5 years old when I’m dancing,” she said.