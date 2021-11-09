Fredericksburg's Virginia Partners Bank merging with OceanFirst

By STAFF REPORT

Fredericksburg’s Virginia Partners Bank plans to merge into OceanFirst Financial Corp. of New Jersey, the two companies announced Tuesday.

OceanFirst and Partners Bancorp, the parent company of the Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, said they had entered into an agreement valued at $186 million that would result in the Partners banks becoming OceanFirst banks.

The combined banks would have approximately $13.5 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans and $11.2 billion in deposits, according to a joint news release. The acquisition of Partners would expand OceanFirst’s footprint into Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

“This partnership creates a powerful and innovative financial services provider better able to serve its clients and communities of today and tomorrow,” said Lloyd B. Harrison, III, chief executive officer of Partners. “The team at OceanFirst has built and maintains a high quality banking franchise, and there is no better team with which to unite to deliver community-style banking and to capitalize on the opportunities presented by an evolving industry.”