Fredericksburg's Virginia Partners Bank merging with OceanFirst

Fredericksburg’s Virginia Partners Bank plans to merge into OceanFirst Financial Corp. of New Jersey, the two companies announced Tuesday.
OceanFirst and Partners Bancorp, the parent company of the Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, said they had entered into an agreement valued at $186 million that would result in the Partners banks becoming OceanFirst banks.
The combined banks would have approximately $13.5 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans and $11.2 billion in deposits, according to a joint news release. The acquisition of Partners would expand OceanFirst’s footprint into Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
“This partnership creates a powerful and innovative financial services provider better able to serve its clients and communities of today and tomorrow,” said Lloyd B. Harrison, III, chief executive officer of Partners. “The team at OceanFirst has built and maintains a high quality banking franchise, and there is no better team with which to unite to deliver community-style banking and to capitalize on the opportunities presented by an evolving industry.”
The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2022, pending approval of Partners stockholders and regulators. Under the terms of the deal, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Partners stockholders would be able to exchange each share of common stock for $10 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock. But the agreement puts a 40 percent cap on the total amount of Partners common stock that can be cashed in.
OceanFirst Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christopher D. Maher praised the Partners banks as successful enterprises that have “demonstrated strong growth in their markets.”
“Joining the OceanFirst family will allow these highly professional commercial bankers to continue to build new relationships while leveraging the technology and operating efficiency offered by our company,” he said.
Founded in 1902, OceanFirst is an $11.8 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington and Boston metropolitan areas.
With $1.64 billion in assets, Partners Bancorp is the holding company for The Bank of Delmarva, which dates back to 1896, and Virginia Partners Bank, which was founded in 2008 and has three branches in the Fredericksburg area. Partners also operates a Maryland Partners branch in La Plata, Md., and a loan production office in Annapolis, Md.