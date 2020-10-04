FredNats unveils new history wall at the stadium

Fredericksburg Nationals unveiled a new history wall Saturday at the stadium. The mural chronicles baseball in Fredericksburg spanning from the Civil War—when soldiers in both armies carved out diamonds on opposite banks of the Rappahannock River—to the game’s recent return to the city. Germanna sponsored the project, which was developed by the FredNats, Fredericksburg Area Museum and Dovetail Cultural Research Group. Above: Kelly Ventura and Freddy Lozano of Spotsylvania County look at the new history wall at Fredericksburg Nationals’ stadium. Below left: Jeff and Elissa Pelton, who walked over from their Fredericksburg apartment, read about the history of baseball in the city. Below right: Germanna Community College President Janet Gullickson looks on as Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw (right) speaks during the history wall’s unveiling Saturday at FredNats stadium.