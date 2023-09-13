Organizers are asking for help in their final push to alert patients about a free pop-up clinic planned this weekend at Westmoreland High School.

Dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the Remote Area Medical clinic at the school, 16762 Kings Highway in Montross. All services are free and no identification is required.

The patient parking lot will open before midnight Friday night and stay open through noon on Sunday, according to RAM. Once in the parking lot, patients will get additional information about how to proceed.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services, according to a news release from RAM.

Services offered include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and X-rays; eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions and glasses made on-site; women’s health exams; and general medical exams.

Vaccines, Narcan training and a food pantry also will be available. If there is inclement weather, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

RAM is a nonprofit organization whose pop-up clinics deliver free, quality dental, vision and medical services to those who do not have access to a doctor or cannot afford one. It relies on volunteers to provide medical and administrative services during the events.

This weekend’s clinic is being held in collaboration with Rappahannock Community College and the Virginia Area Health Education Center, Rappahannock Region.

Participants can check Facebook, under “RAM Free Clinic, Montross, Va.” for updates or changes to the schedule.

Founded in 1985, RAM has provided more than $189.5 million of free health care to more than 910,000 people as well as veterinary services, according to RAM. More than 196,000 licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, along with general support staff, have supported the mission.