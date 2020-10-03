Free clinics offered for flu shots, virus tests

The Rappahannock Area Health District continues to offer free drive-thru testing clinics for COVID-19 with an event every Wednesday in October at Stafford Hospital from 4–7 p.m.
Free virus tests also will be offered at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County on Thursday from 4–6:30 p.m. The church is at 10411 Cooktown Road.
The events are free and open to anyone age 16 and up. Participants are asked to wear a cloth face mask. Those attending are urged to register ahead of time online, and forms are in Spanish and English. Those who need registration assistance can call 540/899-4797.
Registration for the Stafford Hospital testing is available at:
Oct. 7: redcap.link/StaffordHosp107
- Oct. 14:
- Oct. 21:
- Oct. 28:
Registration for the Spotsylvania event is available at redcap.link/ZionHill108.
In addition to the drive-thru virus tests, the local health district also is holding free flu-shot clinics for those age 9 and older. No registration is required for these clinics, which are open to anyone. There are 100 shots available at each.
Those attending are asked to wear a cloth face covering. Upcoming events include:
- Oct. 6, 4:30–7:30 p.m. in Spotsylvania: Fire Company 2, 11700 Volunteer Lane.
- Oct. 14, 4:30–7:30 p.m. in Caroline County: Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8063 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen.
- Oct. 27, 4–7 p.m. in Stafford County: Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd.
For more information, contact 540/899-4797.
The Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District also is offering free flu-shot clinics for ages 3 and older. The drive-thru events are scheduled:
- Oct. 8, 4:30–7 in Fauquier County: Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road.
- Oct. 15, 4:30–7 in Culpeper County: Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
