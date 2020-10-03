Free clinics offered for flu shots, virus tests

The Rappahannock Area Health District continues to offer free drive-thru testing clinics for COVID-19 with an event every Wednesday in October at Stafford Hospital from 4–7 p.m.

Free virus tests also will be offered at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County on Thursday from 4–6:30 p.m. The church is at 10411 Cooktown Road.

The events are free and open to anyone age 16 and up. Participants are asked to wear a cloth face mask. Those attending are urged to register ahead of time online, and forms are in Spanish and English. Those who need registration assistance can call 540/899-4797.

Registration for the Stafford Hospital testing is available at:

Oct. 14:

Oct. 21:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}