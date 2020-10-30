Free cloth masks available for places of worship

Free cloth masks are available to places of worship throughout the state as part of the Virginia Partners in Prayer & Prevention Program.

The program is part of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity and will provide cloth face coverings, in increments of 50, up to 250. Those requesting masks are asked to provide some basic information about the place of worship, its location, size and primary race or ethnicity of the congregation. The application also asks how the masks will be distributed.

More information is available at the Virginia Department of Health website. Supplies are limited but the program will try to fill as many requests as possible, according to the application.

Cloth masks should be washed whenever they get dirty and at least daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks that get wet or dirty from sweat, saliva, makeup or other liquids can be kept in a sealed plastic bag until laundering.

The CDC recommends washing them before they get moldy and notes that “wet masks can be hard to breathe through and are less effective than dry masks.”