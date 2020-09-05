Free community virus testing resumes this week

The Rappahannock Area Health District is resuming its free community testing for COVID-19 with one difference—clinical staff from Mary Washington Healthcare will be administering the tests.

Members of the Virginia National Guard had worked with local community partners this summer to provide free virus testing. Guard members also helped distribute food, water and fresh produce at local pantries.

When the 300 airmen and soldiers who’d been deployed across the state were decommissioned at the end of July, public health officials worked to find other ways to continue the testing. Partnering with Mary Washington Healthcare was a natural fit because of the shared mission of the two groups, said Xavier Richardson, senior vice president and chief development officer with the health-care system.

Joe Saitta, who came out of retirement to serve as the health district’s incident command for the COVID-19 response, said he’s appreciated the way community groups have worked together.

“While COVID-19 has posed many challenges, it has also demonstrated the strength of our community to address these challenges through collaboration and partnerships,” he said.