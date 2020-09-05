Free community virus testing resumes this week

The Rappahannock Area Health District is resuming its free community testing for COVID-19 with one difference—clinical staff from Mary Washington Healthcare will be administering the tests.
Members of the Virginia National Guard had worked with local community partners this summer to provide free virus testing. Guard members also helped distribute food, water and fresh produce at local pantries.
When the 300 airmen and soldiers who’d been deployed across the state were decommissioned at the end of July, public health officials worked to find other ways to continue the testing. Partnering with Mary Washington Healthcare was a natural fit because of the shared mission of the two groups, said Xavier Richardson, senior vice president and chief development officer with the health-care system.
Joe Saitta, who came out of retirement to serve as the health district’s incident command for the COVID-19 response, said he’s appreciated the way community groups have worked together.
“While COVID-19 has posed many challenges, it has also demonstrated the strength of our community to address these challenges through collaboration and partnerships,” he said.
Their first testing event is scheduled for Mayfield on Wednesday from 4:30–7:30 p.m. at the Arm of the Lord Ministries Church, 2100 Airport Ave. in Fredericksburg. Preregistration is encouraged but not required and can be completed at is.gd/MayfieldTesting. The registration form is in English and Spanish.
The second event will be held in the only locality in the health district which hasn’t had a community testing event: King George County. It’s planned for Saturday from 8–11:30 a.m. at King George Elementary School, 10381 Ridge Road.
Future events are being scheduled at other locations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
At the events, COVID-19 tests are available to anyone age 16 and older. Participants do not need to have symptoms to be tested. Clinicians will swab each person’s nasal cavity during the test, which detects an active infection. Results will be available in about three days.
Antibody and antigen testing will not be provided.
The sites are designed as drive-thru events, but people also can walk to them. Those in vehicles should be seated near a window, and everyone attending should wear a cloth face covering.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
