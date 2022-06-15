Free COVID-19 at-home tests offered locally, online

The outreach team of the Rappahannock Area Health District will provide information about COVID-19 and distribute free at-home test kits and masks, while supplies last, at three events on Saturday.

The team also will have $15 vouchers for WIC recipients to use at local farmers markets. WIC is a federal supplemental nutritional program for Women, Infants and Children.

The events are:

Juneteenth celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, at the John J. Wright Educational Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County. The event is sponsored by the Spotsylvania NAACP. Transportation will be provided from Spotsylvania to the King George Juneteenth celebration, which starts at 1 p.m.

Juneteenth “Celebrating Freedom,” 5–9 p.m., at the Mount Bethel Retreat Center, 17420 Mount Bethel Lane, King George. Event includes a classic car and bike show, economic empowerment workshop, Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth, voter registration, panel discussion, Kids Corner by Parks and Recreation and historic reenactment by 23rd Colored Troops.

The King George Agency Alliance Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at L.E. Smoot Memorial Library, 9533 Kings Highway in King George. Event includes free lunch and the opportunity to speak with representatives from various community groups and agencies that support to the area.

Branches of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library also have free at-home COVID tests in limited supply. The rapid test kits, which provide results in about 15 minutes, are available at most branches except Towne Centre, Montross, the Fried Center and IdeaSpace. Patrons are asked to do the tests at home, not at the library.

People can reserve a test for curbside pickup during library hours by phone or online at librarypoint.org/ask. Tests cannot be reserved by email. No identification or library card is needed.

People also can order a third round of free COVID tests from the government at covid.govt/tests. Those who need help placing orders can call 800/232-0233 or TTY 888/720-7489.

The transmission rate of COVID-19 is ranked as medium risk in the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford and low in Fredericksburg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A prime factor in the rate is how many people are hospitalized with the virus.

While cases have continued to rise across the local health district, hospitalizations have not climbed at the same pace, according to RAHD data. According to its weekly report on Friday, there were 850 new cases reported for the seven-day period and 21 people sick enough to be hospitalized.

The report marked the first time in months the number of people hospitalized with COVID had topped 20, but RAHD officials say there have been fewer virus patients lately than in the previous two years because of the prevalence of vaccines and more effective treatments.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.