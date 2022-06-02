Free COVID vaccines, tests offered in Fredericksburg region

As people continue to test positive for COVID-19 in the Fredericksburg area and beyond, free vaccines are being offered at the Caroline County Health Fair on Saturday and free tests will be available at local libraries starting next week.

The actions come as cases climb in the Rappahannock Area Health District, but at a somewhat slower rate than in previous weeks, according to state data. There were 1,052 new cases reported the last full week of May in the RAHD, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

While that certainly was plenty—and doesn’t include people testing at home who may not report positive results—the rate represented a 7% increase from the previous week. Cases had climbed by 20% to 30% per week in mid-May.

Likewise, the hospitalization rate has remained steady. From late March through Thursday, between 11 and 19 people per day have been treated for virus symptoms in the area’s three hospitals. The data suggests there’s much less severe illness than with previous waves, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the RAHD.

“This is encouraging news, not only for those infected, but for our health care system and workers, as we are not experiencing the strain on both that we have in the past,” she said. “Certainly, this can change at any time, as we know that COVID can be unpredictable.”

That doesn’t mean that people aren’t getting sick—with COVID or something else. Dr. Roxanne Allegretti, a pediatrician in Stafford County, is seeing positive cases of the virus as well as lots of respiratory illnesses—and at different times than normal.

For instance, flu season usually ends by April, but she said she’s still seeing kids with symptoms. Rhinovirus, which causes the common cold, has gotten stronger and resulted in wheezing and viral pneumonia among babies. Those who had the omicron strain of COVID in December and January have tested positive again this spring, presumably with the mutated BA.2 subvariant.

“The whole viral pattern that we would normally see has been completely screwed up for the last two years,” Allegretti said. “I’m hoping our pattern will go back to normal so we know what to expect because it’s been completely out of whack.”

She said that when people aren’t exposed to others and their germs, their immune systems may become lazy and they don’t develop a history of dealing with a particular virus or strain.

“If you haven’t had any illnesses at all for a couple years, it can hit you harder,” Allegretti said.

With summer travel and other social events on the calendar, health officials note it’s important that “we all assess our risks and the risks to our family members,” Chamberlin said.

Those who want a COVID vaccine or booster can get free shots Saturday during the Caroline County Health Fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The event is being held at the YMCA at 17422 Library Blvd., Ruther Glen.

Participants also will get the chance to meet health care professionals and learn about diabetes, mental health issues, medical careers, healthy aging and women’s health. Activities include a demonstration of the Boy Scout merit badge for first aid.

For the COVID vaccines, preregistration is recommend but not required online or by contacting the RAHD call center at 540/899-4977.

Starting Monday, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library once again will offer free at-home test kits for COVID-19. They’re being provided through a Virginia Department of Health program called Supporting Testing Access Through Community Collaboration, or STACC.

When the library offered the free tests last year, participants had to log in to a website and follow virtual directions. That’s not the case this time, said Martha Hutzel, library director. People simply take the rapid test at home, just as they would any other, and results are available in 15 minutes.

No library card is needed to get a free test and those interested can call one of the CRRL branches to reserve theirs. The tests also include an 800-number people can call as they should not contact library staff if they have questions about the results or what to do if they test positive.

The state health department offers guidance about isolation and quarantine online.

Residents also can order a free third round of COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at covid.gov/tests.

