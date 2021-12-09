Free flu shots, virus vaccines and tests offered locally

Concerned about the combination of flu season, winter holidays and COVID-19 cases, the Rappahannock Area Health District is offering free flu shots, coronavirus vaccines and COVID-19 tests at community clinics this month.
“During our last flu season, there were strict COVID mitigations in place that also helped to stop the spread of other transmissible infections, flu included,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District. “Experts are not certain what this flu season will look like.”
There’s even concern that “because there was little flu virus activity last year, natural immunity may be lower than in an average flu season,” said Lisa Sollot, respiratory disease coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health.
Because of that uncertainty, the health district encourages everyone 6 months and older to get an annual flu shot.
FREE FLU SHOTS
Starting on Monday, Dec. 13, free shots will be available as long as supplies last at three local health departments, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the days designated below:
- Spotsylvania County Health Department, second floor of the Holbert Memorial Building, 9104 Courthouse Road. 540/507-7400.
- Fredericksburg Health Department, 608 Jackson St. 540/899-4142.
- Stafford County Health Department, 1300 Courthouse Road. 540/659-3101.
COVID VACCINE CLINICS
Free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics start Saturday, Dec. 11, and run through the following Tuesday. Preregistration is recommended but not required. Those interested can find registration links on the Rappahannock Area Health District’s Facebook page and click on the vaccine they want. They also can contact the call center at 540/899-4797 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to schedule appointments.
The vaccine clinics are for ages 12 and older and Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Events are scheduled:
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church in Caroline County. The address is 31220 Old Dawn Road, Hanover.
- 9 a.m. to noon at Caroline County Community Center, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford.
- 8:30–11:30 a.m. at Ron Rosner Family YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road, in Spotsylvania County. Also, a clinic will be held from 2–5 p.m. at the Stafford Community Center, 29 Stafford Ave. in Stafford County.
VACCINATION CENTER
The Virginia Department of Health continues to operate a community vaccination center at Central Park in Fredericksburg.
The clinic is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and offers all vaccines and booster shots for ages 5 and older. It’s at 1877 Carl D. Silver Parkway, behind Krispy Kreme.
Walk-ins are accepted or people can schedule appointments at vase.vdh.virginia.gov.
COVID-19 TESTING
In addition to the vaccination clinics, the local health district continues to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing. The clinics are open to all ages and no documentation is required. Preregistration is recommended and is available at the RAHD’s Facebook page. Those with questions can contact the call center at 540/899-4797 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
PCR tests, in which the nostrils are swabbed and results are returned in several days, are available. The following testing clinics are scheduled:
- 400 Bragg Hill Drive, Fredericksburg, on Dec. 16, 22 and 30 from 2–5 p.m.
- 18287 Jefferson Davis Highway, Ruther Glen in Caroline, on Dec. 14 and 28 from 2–5 p.m.
- 11701 Volunteer Lane, Spotsylvania Courthouse, on Dec. 21 from 3–5 p.m.
