Free flu shots, virus vaccines and tests offered locally

Concerned about the combination of flu season, winter holidays and COVID-19 cases, the Rappahannock Area Health District is offering free flu shots, coronavirus vaccines and COVID-19 tests at community clinics this month.

“During our last flu season, there were strict COVID mitigations in place that also helped to stop the spread of other transmissible infections, flu included,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District. “Experts are not certain what this flu season will look like.”

There’s even concern that “because there was little flu virus activity last year, natural immunity may be lower than in an average flu season,” said Lisa Sollot, respiratory disease coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health.

Because of that uncertainty, the health district encourages everyone 6 months and older to get an annual flu shot.

FREE FLU SHOTS

Starting on Monday, Dec. 13, free shots will be available as long as supplies last at three local health departments, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the days designated below:

Mondays: