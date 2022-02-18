Free Lance–Star announces new managing editor

Andrea Russell, a Spotsylvania County resident, has been named the new managing editor at The Free Lance–Star.

“I’ve been privileged to work for the most intelligent, hard-working and supportive journalists,” Russell said. “I will rely on the many lessons they’ve taught me as I work alongside our talented staff to continue to provide outstanding community journalism to the Fredericksburg region.”

Russell has held various editing, reporting and designing posts for the last 22 years. She started her career at the Stafford County Sun, a weekly newspaper, and eventually joined the copy desk at the News & Messenger, then a daily newspaper in Northern Virginia. She was hired at The Free Lance–Star in 2010, most recently serving as a local news and section editor.