Free Lance-Star, area localities set to salute veterans

The Free Lance–Star’s annual “Salute to Veterans” section will be featured in Wednesday’s newspaper.

Nearly 50 photographs of veterans from the Fredericksburg area will be published in a special wrap-around section. In addition, an online gallery of photos of area servicemembers, from this year and 2020, will be available at fredericksburg.com.

Listed below is a roundup of some of the Veterans Day events happening in the Fredericksburg region.

Wednesday

Stafford County Veterans Day Ceremony. 10 a.m., at the Armed Services Memorial on the Stafford County Government campus. Keynote speaker is Cesar Nader, a Stafford business owner who served in the Marines. All veterans and the public are invited. The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/staffordcountygovernment.

Veterans and Athletes United’s Global War on Terror Memorial Flag, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Last day of display for the 28-by-6-foot flag made of approximately 7,000 dog tags of those who fell during the Global War on Terror and 50 gold stars honoring Gold Star families from across the country.

Thursday