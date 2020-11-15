 Skip to main content
Free Lance–Star closing offices to public due to COVID-19 increase
EDITOR’S NOTE

Because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, The Free Lance–Star has closed its offices to the public until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience, but will continue to serve our customers via phone and email. If you need assistance, please email Cynthia Harvell at charvell@freelancestar.com or call her, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 540/374-5000.

