The Free Lance–Star newsroom has earned the most awards in its division in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest for the 11th time in the last 13 years.

Designers, editors, photographers and reporters received 35 awards for their work in 2022 during the VPA’s annual conference and awards banquet Saturday night in Short Pump. Eighteen of the honors were first-place awards that recognized newsroom employees for various contributions, both in print and online, ranging from sports, investigative reports and health stories to editorials and columns, from photos to multimedia reports, from special sections to page design.

The staff also won first place in the “General Makeup” category, which considers the general appearance and presentation of the entire newspaper, including use of stories and headlines, photos and artwork and general packaging of the various elements.

During the annual contest, newspapers, specialty and online publications from across the state compete in various advertising, writing, photography, art, presentation and multimedia categories. Points are given for each first-, second- and third-place awards, and the publication with the highest cumulative points wins Sweepstakes awards for News, Advertising or a combination of the two.

The Free Lance–Star won the News Sweepstakes in its division, which includes four other daily newspapers.

First-place awards

James Scott Baron and Tristan Lorei: Multimedia Report, Revolutionary War veteran gets new headstone.

Andi Russell, Staff: Slideshow, Iconic Fredericksburg artist, teacher, Johnny Johnson dies at 86.

Amanda Montag, Joey LoMonaco and Lorei: Combination Picture and Story, Blind wrestler sees mat as safe haven.

Staff: General Makeup.

Karen Wonsik: Page Design.

Montag, Russell and Cathy Dyson: Special Section, Health Care Heroes.

Wonsik and Montag: Specialty Sections, Food pages.

Peter Cihelka: Feature Photo, Luminaria; and General News Photo, Surprise homecoming.

Lorei: Personality or Portrait Photo, Graduation; and Sports Feature Photo, Loss.

Dyson: Column Writing; and Health, Science and Environmental Writing.

Martin A. Davis Jr.: Editorial Writing.

Adele Uphaus: Education Writing; and In-Depth or Investigative Reporting, Behind-the-scenes look at Spotsylvania’s search for a new school superintendent.

Steve DeShazo: Sports Column Writing.

LoMonaco: Sports Writing Portfolio.

Second-place awards:

Baron: Multimedia report, Police investigating towing incident.

Montag, Wonsik and Santos Nazario-Bortz: Front-Page Design.

Montag: Page Design.

Cihelka: Feature Photo, Only 82.

Lorei: Sports News Photo, Airborne.

Uphaus: Breaking News Writing, Winter storm knocks out power across region; and Feature Writing Portfolio.

Taft Coghill Jr.: Business and Financial Writing.

Gail Choochan: Critical Writing.

Dyson: Education Writing.

LoMonaco: Feature Story Writing, Blind wrestler sees mat as safe haven.

Baron: General News Writing, Neighborhood faces towing troubles.

Third-place awards:

Baron: Business and Financial Writing.

Dyson: Feature Profile Writing, His case challenged the power of Putin; Government Writing; Health, Science and Environmental Writing; and Public Safety Writing.