Free Lance–Star earns top award in annual press contest

FROM STAFF REPORTS
For the ninth time in the last 11 years, The Free Lance–Star newsroom earned the top prize for the most awards in its division in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest.
Designers, editors, photographers and reporters received 32 awards for their work in 2020 during a virtual presentation on Thursday. While the pandemic sent many staff members home to do their jobs, photographers Mike Morones and Peter Cihelka had no choice but to be on the scene throughout all of COVID-19. Their efforts resulted in 13 awards for photos and digital entries, such as slide shows and videos. In almost half the photo categories, The Free Lance–Star captured two of the three awards given.
In addition, staff coverage of Black Lives Matter protests and COVID-19 won awards in photo, writing and design competition.
During the annual contest, newspapers and specialty and online publications compete in various advertising, writing, photography, art, presentation and multimedia categories. Points are given for each first-, second- and third-place award, and the publications with the highest cumulative points wins Sweepstakes awards for News, Advertising or a combination of the two.
The Free Lance–Star won the News Sweepstakes in its division, which includes five other daily newspapers.
FIRST-PLACE AWARDS
- Santos Nazario–Bortz, Amanda Montag, Steve DeShazo, Jeff Schulze, Joey LoMonaco: Sports sections.
- Mike Morones: Breaking News Photo, Falmouth Bridge Standoff.
- Peter Cihelka: General News Photo, Pandemic Graduation.
- Mike Morones, Peter Cihelka: Picture Story or Essay, Summer of Protest.
- Jeff Schulze: Critical Writing.
- Rob Hedelt: Feature Series, Hometown Heroes.
- Taft Coghill Jr.: Feature Story Writing Portfolio.
- Adele Uphaus–Conner: Feature Profile Writing, Serving up meals with extra sides of gratitude.
- Cathy Dyson: Government Writing.
- Phil Jenkins: Headline Writing.
SECOND-PLACE AWARDS
- Allen Schmidt, Mike Morones: Video, See the FredNats stadium by drone.
- Gail Choochan, Keith Epps, Scott Shenk, Adele Uphaus–Conner, Mike Morones, Robert Martin: Combination Picture and Story, Protests Continue with Clash at Bridge.
- Mike Morones: Breaking News Photo, Fredericksburg Protest.
- Peter Cihelka, Mike Morones, Robert Martin: Picture Story or Essay, Life Under COVID.
Peter Cihelka: Sports Feature Photo, Champion.
Cathy Dyson, Adele Uphaus–
- Conner, Rob Hedelt: Feature Series or Continuing Story, Bright spots during the pandemic.
- Cathy Dyson: Feature Story Writing Portfolio.
- Cathy Dyson: Feature Story Writing, Two elderly moms, one devoted couple.
- James Scott Baron: Public Safety Writing.
THIRD-PLACE AWARDS
- Mike Morones, Robert Martin: Slideshow or Gallery, Black Lives Matter protests.
- Peter Cihelka: Video, Arsenal of Democracy Pilots Prep for DC Flyover.
- Karen Wonsik: Page Design.
- Amanda Montag, Cathy Dyson: Special Section, The Free Lance–Star’s Salute to Veterans.
- Peter Cihelka: General News Photo, No more dialogue.
- Mike Morones: Pictorial Photo, King George Tricentennial.
- Mike Morones: Sports Feature Photo, Overtime Loss.
- Donnie Johnston: Column Writing.
- Adele Uphaus-Conner: Education Writing.
- James Scott Baron, Adele Uphaus–Conner, Keith Epps: General News, Coverage of Black Lives Matter protests.
- Joey LoMonaco: Headline Writing
- Cathy Dyson: Health, Science and Environmental Writing.
- Taft Coghill Jr.: Public Safety Writing.