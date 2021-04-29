Free Lance–Star earns top award in annual press contest

FROM STAFF REPORTS

For the ninth time in the last 11 years, The Free Lance–Star newsroom earned the top prize for the most awards in its division in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest.

Designers, editors, photographers and reporters received 32 awards for their work in 2020 during a virtual presentation on Thursday. While the pandemic sent many staff members home to do their jobs, photographers Mike Morones and Peter Cihelka had no choice but to be on the scene throughout all of COVID-19. Their efforts resulted in 13 awards for photos and digital entries, such as slide shows and videos. In almost half the photo categories, The Free Lance–Star captured two of the three awards given.

In addition, staff coverage of Black Lives Matter protests and COVID-19 won awards in photo, writing and design competition.

During the annual contest, newspapers and specialty and online publications compete in various advertising, writing, photography, art, presentation and multimedia categories. Points are given for each first-, second- and third-place award, and the publications with the highest cumulative points wins Sweepstakes awards for News, Advertising or a combination of the two.