Free Lance–Star earns top prizes in state press contest

The Free Lance–Star received five top awards from the Virginia Press Association during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, including the Grand Sweepstakes for having earned the most points in its division during the annual contest.

The Free Lance–Star has earned the Grand Sweepstakes six times during the eight years it has been presented by the VPA. During the annual contest, newspapers and specialty and online publications compete in various advertising, writing, photography, art, presentation and multimedia categories. Points are given for each first-, second- and third-place award, and the publications with the highest cumulative totals get the Grand Sweepstakes in their division.

“I am pleased to see our exceptional team of journalists and sales team recognized once again for their tremendous effort in serving the Fredericksburg and Rappahannock region,” said Publisher Dale Lachniet. “Being recognized as the best in the commonwealth is a huge achievement, and it is great to see them recognized for all of the hard work and effort.”

The Free Lance–Star also won sweepstakes awards in the individual news and advertising divisions in the Daily 2 category. It competes against six newspapers of similar circulation size across the state.