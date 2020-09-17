Free Lance–Star earns top prizes in state press contest

The Free Lance–Star received five top awards from the Virginia Press Association during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, including the Grand Sweepstakes for having earned the most points in its division during the annual contest.
The Free Lance–Star has earned the Grand Sweepstakes six times during the eight years it has been presented by the VPA. During the annual contest, newspapers and specialty and online publications compete in various advertising, writing, photography, art, presentation and multimedia categories. Points are given for each first-, second- and third-place award, and the publications with the highest cumulative totals get the Grand Sweepstakes in their division.
“I am pleased to see our exceptional team of journalists and sales team recognized once again for their tremendous effort in serving the Fredericksburg and Rappahannock region,” said Publisher Dale Lachniet. “Being recognized as the best in the commonwealth is a huge achievement, and it is great to see them recognized for all of the hard work and effort.”
The Free Lance–Star also won sweepstakes awards in the individual news and advertising divisions in the Daily 2 category. It competes against six newspapers of similar circulation size across the state.
In addition, sports reporter Joey LoMonaco was named Outstanding Young Journalist of the Year and Jane Henshaw and Michealle Hovey won Best in Show for daily advertising.
LoMonaco, a 29-year-old who graduated from the University of Mary Washington in 2013, has worked in The Free Lance–Star’s sports department for four years. About his entry, the judges wrote: “His writing lifts each story beyond a mere sports feature to a life lesson on perseverance—or a peek into the challenges of gender equality or urban crime. He recognizes sports journalism’s highest potential by finding the intersection of athletics and society.”
Henshaw and Hovey won their top award for an ad that recognized a “Best in the Burg” winner. The judges said: “Like the use of black in the background to draw your eye to the photo.”
In addition to the top awards, The Free Lance–Star staff members won 62 first-, second- and third-place awards for work produced in 2019, and those winners were announced in May. The association typically gathers in April to present the awards, but that ceremony was canceled because of the global pandemic.
Certificates were sent out in May, then the association announced the big awards Thursday during a 30-minute virtual presentation.
“What a strange year it’s been,” said Steve Stewart, VPA’s board president. “I’m so sorry we couldn’t get together in person to do it, so please accept this virtual shout-out.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
