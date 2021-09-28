Free Lance–Star will publish 'Salute to Veterans'

The Free Lance–Star will take submissions from Monday through Friday, Oct. 4–8, for its annual “Salute to Veterans” section.

This year’s section will be published on Nov. 10 and is being limited to new submissions only. Those who have been featured in previous years are asked not to submit again. The newspaper apologizes for any inconvenience but must restrict the number of entries due to limited space and staff time.

Last year’s section was record-breaking in size, with 547 entries, and 40 percent of the veterans pictured had been included in sections from previous years.

However, the photo galleries from both last year and this year will be featured online at fredericksburg.com on Veterans Day for people to share. In addition, the newspaper has a limited supply of last year’s printed section for sale at the front desk.

Submissions must include the veteran’s first and last name, branch of service, years served and one photo.

ONLINE