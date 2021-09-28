Free Lance–Star will publish 'Salute to Veterans'

The Free Lance–Star will take submissions from Monday through Friday, Oct. 4–8, for its annual “Salute to Veterans” section.
This year’s section will be published on Nov. 10 and is being limited to new submissions only. Those who have been featured in previous years are asked not to submit again. The newspaper apologizes for any inconvenience but must restrict the number of entries due to limited space and staff time.
Last year’s section was record-breaking in size, with 547 entries, and 40 percent of the veterans pictured had been included in sections from previous years.
However, the photo galleries from both last year and this year will be featured online at fredericksburg.com on Veterans Day for people to share. In addition, the newspaper has a limited supply of last year’s printed section for sale at the front desk.
Submissions must include the veteran’s first and last name, branch of service, years served and one photo.
ONLINE
Through Oct. 8, readers can go to go.fredericksburg.com/HonorAVet to fill out the online form for submissions. They must provide a photo of the person along with the name, branch of service and years served. Those who are submitting information for more than one veteran will have to complete a separate form for each person.
Through Oct. 8, readers can send photos and information (name, branch of service and years served) to cdyson@freelancestar.com. Those submitting information for more than one veteran should send a separate email for each person.
SUBMIT IN PERSON
From 9 a.m. to noon and 1–5 p.m. each weekday from Monday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 8, people can bring photos to the newspaper office to have them scanned. People can write down the veteran’s name, military branch and years served, along with their name and phone number, on paper and bring it with them or fill out a form at the office.
No one will be allowed to wait in the lobby for the images to be scanned so people will have to make arrangements to return later for the photos or leave a self-addressed stamped envelope in which they can be returned.
The newspaper’s office is at 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, in Fredericksburg.
