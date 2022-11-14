Free mental health clinic closes from staff shortages

The lack of mental health providers—a nationwide problem that’s been described locally in gloom-and-doom terms—has gotten even worse.

Fredericksburg Counseling Services Inc., a free clinic that provided services to low-income and uninsured patients in the area, is closing after 60 years because it cannot find people to run the program. The closure impacts both those who have been receiving care as well as future practitioners who were working toward certification.

Over the years, FCSI has provided as many as 17 internships a year to graduate students who did their clinical training in Fredericksburg.

“Letting go has really been a struggle and what breaks my heart most is that it’s needed the most now,” said Catherine Jennings, FCSI’s board chair. “But you can’t run something without staff.”

Fredericksburg Counseling started providing church-based pastoral care in 1962, then arranged for therapists to provide clinical care on a volunteer basis. In 1999, FCSI created what Jennings called a “brilliant model.”

Interns who needed to work under certified therapists to get the needed hours of training would come to the free clinic and provide counseling to low-income and uninsured residents. At its peak, the clinic served 210 patients a year, according to a news release.

At one time, the clinic had an executive director who applied for grants and a staff director, a certified therapist who could oversee the training of interns. Eventually, those positions were merged for financial reasons.

But lately, the clinic has discovered that staff is an even greater issue than money.

“Even with additional outreach to secure additional eligible providers, we could not obtain the necessary staffing to continue operations,” said Anise Broadus, office manager.

Mental health providers are “just not out there,” Jennings said. “A lot of them are just gone, retired, just burned out. It’s everywhere.”

Even before COVID-19 hit and created higher levels of anxiety and stress, there weren’t enough psychiatrists in the United States to treat the 1 of 5 Americans with mental health issues, according to an article on the Association of American Medical Colleges website.

It cites an analysis published by the National Library of Medicine that predicts a shortage of between 14,280 and 31,109 psychiatrists by 2024. The study was done in 2018 when the bigger concern was how many providers would retire, not leave the workforce because of burnout from the pandemic.

At a local summit in August, representatives from agencies across the Fredericksburg area gathered to discuss ways to get more mental health workers in the pipeline. A Community Health Improvement Plan, put together earlier this year by the Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare after months of work, noted that mental health was the region’s No. 1 priority.

Brandie Williams, deputy executive director of the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, spelled out the dire personnel shortage. She quoted from the Virginia Health Care Foundation’s annual assessment of behavioral health workers.

Almost 800 behavioral health professionals—therapists, social workers, psychiatrists and psychologists—graduate each year from Virginia colleges and universities, according to the report. Last November, there were 1,378 job postings for behavioral health specialists in the state on Indeed.com.

“I fondly call this the doom report,” Williams said at the time. “Not only do we not have enough behavioral health professionals now, we are not producing them at the rate that is needed for what we currently need, much less the needs five years from now, 10 years from now.”

Her agency is a prime example. The Community Services Board has positions for 70 therapists who work in emergency services, with drug offenders, veterans and inmates and on an outpatient basis with those who need mental-health and substance abuse counseling.

Almost half, or 30 of the 70 positions are open, said Amy Umble, communications coordinator. It’s not because of a lack of funds—there aren’t people to fill the positions, she said.

That’s another reason the closure of Fredericksburg Counseling Services is such a loss, said Joseph Wickens, RACSB’s director.

“The shortage of therapists dramatically impacts the local community, making it especially tough to see the Fredericksburg area lose such a valuable resource,” he said.

Rufus Phillips, the CEO of the Virginia Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, praised Fredericksburg Counseling Services for its “long history of service to the community and … commitment to serving some of their most vulnerable residents.”

He noted that the Moss Free Clinic provides mental health services to the under- and uninsured in the greater Fredericksburg community.

In addition, the Virginia Telehealth Network is working with the state clinic association to create a new program called the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative. It will provide free mental health services to eligible individuals through Virginia’s free and charitable clinics.

The program will begin seeing patients next month at six sites and expand across the state in 2023, according to the association. An announcement will be released later this month.

Meanwhile, Fredericksburg Counseling Services is working to find new providers for its patients and to redistribute assets to community organizations that serve the uninsured. The board plans to cease operations by the end of the year.