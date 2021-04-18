Free virtual events help adults learn to spot signs of adolescent substance abuse

For teenagers, hats can do more than hide a bad hair day. They can also camouflage a bad habit. A free virtual workshop will help parents and other adults who work with youth learn how to spot the signs of substance abuse by sleuthing in a teen’s bedroom.

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board and Be Well Rappahannock will offer two opportunities to catch the online event:

May 12 from 10–11 a.m. Register at bit.ly/39XC0IA for the access link.

May 13 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3t6uPp1 for the access link.

Virtual Hidden in Plain Sight allows parents and caregivers a virtual opportunity to look into a teen’s mock bedroom. The room is full of common household items that could be used to hide or disguise drug, alcohol or tobacco use and other risky behaviors.

The presentation will offer a virtual opportunity to “snoop” in the bedroom. Participants will also learn about new trends in adolescent substance abuse and about resources available to help. Please note that this program is for adults only.

The program is free, but registration is encouraged.

For details, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.

—From staff reports