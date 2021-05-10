Free virtual sessions offered for Fredericksburg-area caregivers

Noting that parenting can be challenging in the best of times—much less during a global pandemic that isolates people from their support systems—the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board is offering free virtual sessions to help caregivers.

Each month, the agency’s prevention services team will tackle a different topic impacting families. Each session is free and includes family activity bags, which caregivers can get by arranging contactless pickup.

The sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. and are not being recorded so caregivers will feel comfortable talking about their challenges. The schedule includes:

May 12: Building Your Parenting Tribe

June 16: Not a Choice for Me—Talking with Kids about Substances

July 14: Parenting Frustrations

Aug. 14: Supporting Transitions

Those interested can register online at //bit.ly/RACSBParentingCheckIn. More information is available by contacting prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org.