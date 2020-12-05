 Skip to main content
Free virtual workshop aimed to help parents spot signs of drug abuse
Free virtual workshop aimed to help parents spot signs of drug abuse

Hidden In Plain Sight (copy)

A dresser drawer contains items such as a spoon for cooking heroin, cough syrup and pills at a Hidden In Plain Sight event at the department’s office on Thursday, June 6, 2019. A room in in the police station was made to resemble a teenager’s bedroom containing items that could be indicators of drug use. The event is part of Be Well Rappahannock, a group that formed in response to the area’s opioid crisis.

 FILE / PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board and Be Well Rappahannock will soon host a virtual workshop designed to help parents and other adults who work with youth learn how to spot the signs of substance abuse by sleuthing in a teen’s bedroom.

The free online event will take place Tuesday from 6–9 p.m.

“Virtual Hidden in Plain Sight” allows parents and caregivers a virtual opportunity to look into a teen’s mock bedroom. The room is full of common household items that could be used to hide or disguise drug, alcohol or tobacco use and other risky behaviors.

Participants will also learn about new trends in adolescent substance abuse and about resources available to help. This program is for adults only.

The program is free, but registration is encouraged. Participants can register and find out more at bit.ly/virtualHIPS.

For details, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.

