Free virus testing continues in Fredericksburg area

Volunteers in yellow ponchos stepped around rain puddles, and clinicians with Mary Washington Healthcare worked under the cover of canopies Wednesday afternoon during a communitywide COVID-19 testing event.
Despite intermittent showers, the outdoor event went on at Arm of the Lord Ministries Church in Mayfield and attracted 134 participants, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District. It sponsored the free testing in conjunction with the health care system.
During testing clinics earlier this summer, members of the Virginia National Guard performed the nasal swabbing that detects an active infection while local health district officials and other community partners organized the events. After the airmen and soldiers were deactivated in August, the local health district worked to build a new partnership with local clinicians who could administer the tests.
Volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps have continued to help with traffic control and distributing pamphlets and bottles of water.
Two more testing events are planned: Saturday, from 8–11:30 a.m. at King George Elementary School, 10381 Ridge Road in King George, and Tuesday, from 8:30–11:30 a.m. at Howell Library, 806 Lyons Road in Stafford County.
Both events are open to anyone in the area 16 and older. Participants do not need to have symptoms to be tested. Results will be available in about three days.
Antibody and antigen testing will not be provided.
The sites are designed as drive-thru events, but people also can walk to them. Those in vehicles should be seated near a window, and everyone attending should wear a cloth face covering.
Preregistration is available at is.gd/KingGeorgeElem for the King George event or at is.gd/HowellLibrary for the Stafford event. The forms are available in English and Spanish.
Residents also can call 540/899-4797 for registration assistance.
Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the local health district, and the rate of positive test results, continue to climb. There were 45 new cases reported on Thursday for Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
For the past seven days, the area’s positivity rate—which measures the percent of positive results among tests taken—averaged 8.4 percent. That’s higher than the state average of 7.6 percent.
The death toll at Brookside Rehab and Health Center in Warrenton also continues to rise. Another death was reported Thursday from the Virginia Department of Health for the Fauquier County facility, where there have been 78 cases and 12 deaths.
Cases at Cardinal Village, an assisted living facility in Spotsylvania County, also increased to 14.
In light of all the grim news coming from long-term care facilities, Debbie Clarke–Hall of Caroline County wanted to pass along a report noting progress in the fight against COVID-19. Her father is a resident at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, an assisted-living facility in Spotsylvania where an outbreak reported Aug. 12 included 17 cases and one death.
Eight residents and nine staff members were affected, and one resident is recovering in a rehabilitation facility, according to an email last week from Kathy Barnes, the facility’s executive director.
Barnes also told family members that Spring Arbor made it through its 28-day quarantine period without any new positive tests or symptoms. “This means that we are now officially COVID-19 free and can lift the in-room quarantine restrictions,” she wrote.
Barnes said Spring Arbor was planning the opening of its newly renovated dining room and considering safe options for visits from family members. “We know that it has been very difficult not being able to see your loved ones in person,” Barnes said.
The outbreak at Spring Arbor has changed from “in progress” to “pending closure,” according to the state. So have outbreaks at two assisted-living facilities in Fredericksburg—Hughes Homes for Adults, which involved 39 cases and four deaths, and Poet’s Walk Memory Care, which had less than five cases.
Likewise, the outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab, is still pending closure even though it was reported June 2. The outbreak has been the deadliest in the Fredericksburg region and included 114 cases and 21 deaths.
However, 11 other outbreaks at long-term care facilities statewide have experienced even higher death rates than Carriage Hill. An outbreak at the Annandale Healthcare Center in Fairfax County, which started April 9 and is still pending closure, claimed 55 lives and resulted in 156 cases, according to the state website.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.