Free virus testing continues in Fredericksburg area

Cases at Cardinal Village, an assisted living facility in Spotsylvania County, also increased to 14.

In light of all the grim news coming from long-term care facilities, Debbie Clarke–Hall of Caroline County wanted to pass along a report noting progress in the fight against COVID-19. Her father is a resident at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, an assisted-living facility in Spotsylvania where an outbreak reported Aug. 12 included 17 cases and one death.

Eight residents and nine staff members were affected, and one resident is recovering in a rehabilitation facility, according to an email last week from Kathy Barnes, the facility’s executive director.

Barnes also told family members that Spring Arbor made it through its 28-day quarantine period without any new positive tests or symptoms. “This means that we are now officially COVID-19 free and can lift the in-room quarantine restrictions,” she wrote.

Barnes said Spring Arbor was planning the opening of its newly renovated dining room and considering safe options for visits from family members. “We know that it has been very difficult not being able to see your loved ones in person,” Barnes said.