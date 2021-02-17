Freezing precipitation slickens Fredericksburg-area roads

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Ice is a significant risk with this storm," local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release Wednesday. "Icing may lead to downed trees and utility lines in the road, especially with wet, saturated soil across the district from storms over the past week."

The weather service warned of a major storm that “will impact the Southeast … bringing with it significant icing and heavy snowfall. This system will track into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. Thursday and Friday, producing similar impacts.”

The forecast called for snow to start falling about 1 a.m. Thursday, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. The precipitation is expected to turn into a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet into the evening.

Freezing rain is expected to keep falling Thursday night and Friday morning, possibly mixed with snow and sleet. The low is expected to reach 30 degrees. The new accumulation could add another 1 to 2 inches of snow and icy mix on top of the original snowfall.

There is a chance for a mix of rain and snow later Friday morning then rain in the afternoon.

VDOT said it replenished materials it used in the weekend storm and had crews out treating roads Wednesday.