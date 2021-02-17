Freezing precipitation slickens Fredericksburg-area roads

UPDATE (8:42 a.m.): Ice has coated the snow that fell overnight and sleet continues to fall, coating some pavement with ice or slick spots.
Some roads may be clear of snow, "but that doesn't mean travel is safe," the Fredericksburg District Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted around 7:30 a.m. "Freezing precipitation is causing icy road conditions, and the safest choice is to avoid travel today. Ice is dangerous to drive on, no matter what vehicle you're in."
Interstate 95 looks clear with light traffic.
All Fredericksburg-area localities are reporting roads coated with snow, ice, a mix or partly clear with icy patches.
Crews continue to treat area roads.
Original Post
The Fredericksburg area was bracing Wednesday for a repeat blast of winter weather that was expected to arrive overnight, bringing up to 5 inches of snow and ice in some areas.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area Thursday and Friday as the Virginia Department of Transportation and utility providers prepared for the storm. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management urged people to prepare for an ice storm that could bring power outages and joined with VDOT in warning drivers that roads could be hazardous.
"Ice is a significant risk with this storm," local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release Wednesday. "Icing may lead to downed trees and utility lines in the road, especially with wet, saturated soil across the district from storms over the past week."
The weather service warned of a major storm that “will impact the Southeast … bringing with it significant icing and heavy snowfall. This system will track into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. Thursday and Friday, producing similar impacts.”
The forecast called for snow to start falling about 1 a.m. Thursday, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. The precipitation is expected to turn into a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet into the evening.
Freezing rain is expected to keep falling Thursday night and Friday morning, possibly mixed with snow and sleet. The low is expected to reach 30 degrees. The new accumulation could add another 1 to 2 inches of snow and icy mix on top of the original snowfall.
There is a chance for a mix of rain and snow later Friday morning then rain in the afternoon.
VDOT said it replenished materials it used in the weekend storm and had crews out treating roads Wednesday.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative also was preparing, saying in a news release Wednesday that 150 workers from four other states are coming to help with any outages. The co-op also is replenishing its supplies for a storm that could be a repeat of the most recent ice storm, which knocked out power to thousands of customers.
REC spokesperson Casey Hollins said in the release that the “storm poses a very real threat of additional and possibly prolonged power outages, including the areas where power was restored over the past few days. The time to prepare is now.”
The weekend ice storm knocked out power to about 22,000 REC customers Dominion Energy reported more than 290,000 outages during the storm in Virginia, mainly in the Richmond area and Southside.
Both utility companies brought in workers from other states to help deal with the outages and damages from the weekend storm.
