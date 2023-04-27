The French official and former mayor of Fréjus who helped establish the first Fredericksburg Sister City Association died this week.

François Léotard, the French minister of culture from 1986–88 and minister of defense from 1993–95, was 81. His death was announced on social networks Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“François Léotard served the state and carried a great idea of culture,” Macron posted on Twitter. “With his passing, we lose a free spirit, a man of books and commitment. His native Var, the France he defended, the Republic he loved are experiencing a great loss today.”

To people in the Fredericksburg area, Léotard “was the reason we became sister cities with Fréjus, France in 1980,” said Phyllis Whitley, former president of the Fredericksburg Sister City Association.

In 1978, Ralph Meima Jr. was serving as the U. S. Consul General at Marseilles, and he brought a group of “up-and-coming French politicians to America for a tour of our country,” Whitley recalled.

Léotard was among them, and he was seeking an American sister city for Fréjus, a small and historic city on the French Riviera. Meima’s parents happened to live in Fredericksburg, so Meima brought the group to the city.

“Léotard liked what he saw and proposed a ‘twinning’ with Fréjus,” Whitley said.

The next year, then-Mayor Lawrence Davies asked Tom and Lydie Mann and others to join them on a visit to Fréjus while in France. The group recommended forming the partnership, and in 1980, it became official.

“The rest is history,” Whitley wrote in an email. “We have enjoyed over 42 years of exchanges between students and adults. Special exchanges of local artists, musicians, dance groups and librarians have been frequent.”

Davies said on Wednesday he wanted to express his gratitude to Fredericksburg “for what became a new and lasting relationship.” He called Léotard “a gracious host and guest” who was “loved by many.”

On the Fredericksburg’s delegation’s trip to Europe, Davies said the Léotards made every accommodation to help with language, transportation and personal introductions to the culture of Fréjus.

“His hospitality made it even more enjoyable, a very memorable experience for me,” he said.

In 2010, on the 30th anniversary of the Sister City Association, Judith Hansen, another former president of the group, recalled some of the many highlights between people in the two cities.

“Reminders of our French connection abound,” she wrote.

At the time, they included a plaque outside the entrance of Fredericksburg’s old Town Hall indicating “Fréjus Place,” a garden dedicated to the citizens of both communities. There was a “Rond-point de Fredericksburg” or traffic circle, named for Fredericksburg in Fréjus. There also was “Fréjus Plaza” next to the Fredericksburg visitors center, and a handmade sundial, presented to Fredericksburg at the 25th anniversary celebration in Fréjus.

In 1994, when the French marked the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Southern France in World War II, a delegation from Fredericksburg, including local veterans Harry Porter and Garnett Strother, visited France.

In a special ceremony, Léotard, French minister of defense as well as the mayor of Fréjus, presented medals to the veterans.

“By all accounts, it was a moving and memorable event,” Hansen wrote in 2010.

The 1994 event was the first time Whitley met Léotard, but she had heard so much about him, she said she felt she knew him.

“Our meeting was short that day as thousands of people swarmed the area for this celebration,” she wrote in an email. “He was very attentive to the veterans and spoke very kindly to them, as if they were the only ones in the room. His English was perfect and he made everyone in our group feel welcome.”

David Rachline, the current mayor of Fréjus, said in a news release that Léotard “will leave a vivid mark in the memory of the Fréjusians by his many achievements. I pay homage to him and send all my condolences to his family and loved ones.”