French student exchange seeks participants

The Fredericksburg Sister City Association is looking for students interested in saying "bonjour" to a French-immersion experience.

Next July will mark the 43rd year that Fredericksburg and Fréjus, its sister city in France, have hosted exchange students. French students, and their chaperones, visit for about two weeks during even-numbered years, then the following summer, high school students from the Fredericksburg area make the journey to the city on the French Riviera.

The trip is more than just a one-day visit to Paris or Nice, said Mandy Carr, a Spotsylvania County resident who chairs the sister–city's publicity committee. American students spend time in the homes of their hosts.

"That's what we kind of tout, you get the real immersion and the French experience in a home, the food, what do they do after dinner," she said. "It’s more of a get-to-know the French kids on a personal level and then the groups do things together."

But like many aspects of life since the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the midst of a recession, interest in the exchange has fallen off, she said. This year, only five French students visited Fredericksburg. Of the local families who hosted them, only two students are interested in visiting France this summer. The others have aged out of the program, she said.

The association plans an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library to cultivate interest. It will include a local student who's been part of the exchange.

The trip costs about $2,000, depending on current airfare prices, and includes visits to Paris and Nice, time on the Mediterranean beach and cultural activities.

The program is open to high school students ages 14–18 who have studied French and would like to sharpen their language skills. Students from Fredericksburg and surrounding counties, from public, private or home schools, can apply, Carr said.

More information is available on the group's website, FredericksburgFrejus.com, under Student Exchange Program application. The parents of exchange students are asked to join the association so they can stay updated on plans, Carr said.

For questions, contact Jack East at eastjack1@outlook.com or Craig Vasey at cvasey@umw.edu.

In past years, chaperones from Fredericksburg or Fréjus have escorted as many as 15 students on the exchange visits and don't want to see the tradition end.

"It would be very sad to lose something that’s been going on for 42 years," Carr said.