Frequently flooded Stafford roadway may soon get relief

“We know that’s a problem and there’s nothing we can do about that now,” said Shelton. “They were built to standard, although I think the standards should have been different.”

Two years ago, Shelton, who served as a member of the county’s Infrastructure Committee, said the committee passed its concerns to county supervisors, who didn’t seem to consider the flooding on the rural country road as a priority.

“I was just so irritated over it,” said Shelton. “I could not get anyone to listen or change the criteria that would have allowed safety issues at Brooke Road to be considered.”

Shelton worked with her constituents in the Brooke region to help find alternative solutions. The group held numerous roundtable meetings and a social media page was created to share photos and ideas. Members of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church designated their church as a safe haven whenever a resident needed assistance.

“The community has come together to find every kind of solution they can to help each other out,” said Shelton. “The county needs to do the other half.”