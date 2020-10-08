Frequently flooded Stafford roadway may soon get relief

Travelers along a rural road in southern Stafford County may soon get relief from recurring floods.
About 300 homes are situated near the flood-prone stretch of Brooke Road that parallels Accokeek Creek from Andrew Chapel Road to the canoe launch at Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve. Residents nearby say the high-water problem has grown worse over the years.
Janice Ryan, who lives in the area on Blossom Tree Court, said every time rain is forecast, her family prepares supplies as if a hurricane was coming.
“We have to make sure we have food in the house, gas for the generators,” said Ryan. “We don’t have any other way in or out, and there’s a lot of houses out here.”
Ryan said when the road floods, the water usually subsides in about a day, but the inconveniences her family has experienced since moving to the area four years ago have cost them time and money.
One evening, Ryan and her daughter went shopping for groceries. When they returned to Brooke Road, the road was completely impassable. That evening, the two checked into a hotel.
On another occasion, Ryan’s family was ready to set out for a vacation and couldn’t get their vehicle onto the washed-out roadway to begin their trip.
“Thank goodness we had trip insurance and got our money back,” said Ryan. “We couldn’t leave.”
The problem doesn’t just inconvenience nearby residents, it also impacts visitors to the popular Crow’s Nest canoe launch and Aquia Landing waterfront. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, about 1,000 vehicles travel the stretch of road each day near the intersection with Marlborough Point Road.
Kelly Hannon, communications manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg district, said VDOT performs maintenance in the area routinely to help minimize the flooding. Road crews frequently remove debris, soil buildup and leaves from drainage pipes and culverts.
Hannon said in recent years, VDOT has spent about $500,000 in the area, including the installation of a soil retaining wall. The agency has also responded to more than 80 customer complaints related to flooding and drainage.
But Karen Kalinski, who lives on Maple Wood Drive, said routine maintenance isn’t enough.
“We’re still having this flooding and we’re literally stranded when the road is closed,” said Kalinski.
After working a 14-hour shift at a Stafford florist one day, Kalinski could not get to her home due to the flooding. She parked her car at a good Samaritan’s home on Windemere Drive and trekked through the woods alone to reach her house.
“It was either that or stay in a hotel,” said Kalinski. “Lots and lots of people have walked through the woods to walk to the other side.”
Another safety issue raised by residents is fire and emergency medical crew access to homes during high-water periods.
County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said regardless of roadway conditions, fire and rescue crews are prepared to respond to emergencies along the corridor.
“Our emergency management personnel and career and volunteer staff at the Brooke station regularly train and prepare for these scenarios,” Cardello said.
Billy Kelley, who lives on Marlborough Point, believes much of the flooding in the area can be blamed on a large number of beaver dams that restrict the flow of water. Kelley said years ago, the whole area of what is now Crow’s Nest was dry, but the dams have helped create a consistently wet, soggy marsh that’s ripe for flooding.
“There’s no question about it, the beavers are the cause,” said Kelley. “Since it became a reserve, nobody’s been able to trap in the area and today there’s a monster beaver dam near the canoe launch on the creek. It’s about 80 feet long.”
Although flooding along the roadway has historically been a problem, Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton said rainwater runoff from subdivisions in the area along the north side of the roadway has significantly added to the problem. Although Shelton said stormwater management requirements were met during initial construction of the homes, that work was not good enough.
“We know that’s a problem and there’s nothing we can do about that now,” said Shelton. “They were built to standard, although I think the standards should have been different.”
Two years ago, Shelton, who served as a member of the county’s Infrastructure Committee, said the committee passed its concerns to county supervisors, who didn’t seem to consider the flooding on the rural country road as a priority.
“I was just so irritated over it,” said Shelton. “I could not get anyone to listen or change the criteria that would have allowed safety issues at Brooke Road to be considered.”
Shelton worked with her constituents in the Brooke region to help find alternative solutions. The group held numerous roundtable meetings and a social media page was created to share photos and ideas. Members of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church designated their church as a safe haven whenever a resident needed assistance.
“The community has come together to find every kind of solution they can to help each other out,” said Shelton. “The county needs to do the other half.”
Shelton initiated an outsourced, yearlong study of the area to examine waterflow events, including evaluating the culverts that convey drainage into Accokeek Creek. The study revealed channel erosion, as well as several culvert crossings obstructed or clogged greater than 50 percent, as well as flooding influenced by the low elevation of the roadway.
The study offered three solutions: elevate the height of the roadway at a cost of millions of dollars; increase the size of the five culverts in the area; or dredge Accokeek Creek to realign the water flow.
In mid-September, county supervisors tapped into reserve money from the transportation fund to repair the culverts on Brooke Road. Hannon said her agency is now working with the county to review the results of its study, and VDOT will discuss the proposed improvement project with county officials.
Although Ryan is delighted repair work may be on the horizon, she still doubts the repairs will totally alleviate the flooding problem, especially in the lower elevated portions of the roadway. Ryan said she favors the more costly solution of elevating and realigning the roadway to permanently resolve the situation.
“I have my doubts of whether putting a new culvert in is going to help, because the road is lower than the woods over in Crow’s Nest,” said Ryan. “Just replacing the culvert there is going to be a waste of money and we’re still going to have issues. They really need to lift the road.”
