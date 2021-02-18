Friday vaccine clinics closed; another local virus death reported

Friday’s vaccine clinic at Mary Washington Healthcare, along with similar events offered by the Rappahannock Area Health District, have been canceled because of the wintry weather.

Officials with both organizations have been calling or emailing those scheduled to set up new appointments.

Meanwhile, so much attention has shifted toward the COVID-19 vaccine—and attempts to snag a coveted slot—that it can be easy to forget that people are still testing positive, getting sick and dying from the disease.

Another virus-related fatality in the Rappahannock Area Health District was reported on Thursday. A Stafford County man, white and in his 60s, became the 183rd local resident and the 31st person in his age group to die from the virus.

It’s been well-documented that older people are likely to develop more severe cases than their younger counterparts. Locally, almost six of every 10 people hospitalized have been age 60-plus, and the death rate among the silver set is even more staggering.

Nearly every nine of 10 people who have not survived COVID-19 were age 60 and over, with almost half the deaths coming from those in their 80s and beyond.

