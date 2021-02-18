Friday vaccine clinics closed; another local virus death reported

Friday’s vaccine clinic at Mary Washington Healthcare, along with similar events offered by the Rappahannock Area Health District, have been canceled because of the wintry weather.
Officials with both organizations have been calling or emailing those scheduled to set up new appointments.
Meanwhile, so much attention has shifted toward the COVID-19 vaccine—and attempts to snag a coveted slot—that it can be easy to forget that people are still testing positive, getting sick and dying from the disease.
Another virus-related fatality in the Rappahannock Area Health District was reported on Thursday. A Stafford County man, white and in his 60s, became the 183rd local resident and the 31st person in his age group to die from the virus.
It’s been well-documented that older people are likely to develop more severe cases than their younger counterparts. Locally, almost six of every 10 people hospitalized have been age 60-plus, and the death rate among the silver set is even more staggering.
Nearly every nine of 10 people who have not survived COVID-19 were age 60 and over, with almost half the deaths coming from those in their 80s and beyond.
The only COVID category in which seniors don’t lead the way is case numbers. Locally, more children under 9 have had confirmed infections than adults in their 70s or those 80-plus.
Those in their 20s make up the largest category of local cases as 4,168 people in that age group have tested positive since the pandemic began. They represent more cases than people in their 60s, 70s and 80-plus combined.
In terms of vaccinations, demographics aren’t available by the district level, but statewide, more people in their 70s have gotten one dose of the vaccine than any other age group, according to Thursday’s report on the Virginia Department of Health website. They’re followed by those in their 60s, then 50s, then 40s.
Early on, people 75 and older were the state’s highest priority for vaccines, after front-line health care workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities. The priority has since been expanded to include those 65 and over as well as people 16 to 64 with underlying conditions and essential workers such as those in schools, fire and rescue and working in homeless shelters and correctional facilities.
Local health districts continue to move down the list of those in tier 1b and have started vaccinating workers in child care settings and food and agriculture. But because there are so many people in tier 1b—an estimated half of Virginia’s population of 8.5 million people—health officials estimate it will take months to get through everyone in the current category.
Those who haven’t registered for the vaccine can do so online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by contacting the state’s call center at 877/829-4682. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Those who’ve already registered and want to check if their names are on the list can do so on the state website. Local health officials say those who’ve had trouble finding their names on the list should try searching by the phone number they submitted, instead of an email address.
Those in the Rappahannock Area Health District who are still concerned about whether their names are on the list can contact rappahannockareahd@gmail.com or 540/899-4797 for confirmation.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425