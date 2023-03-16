Just the other day, Joey Friedman was reading something his late mother wrote about the fact that knowing “you’ve made a difference in someone’s life is truly a wonderful thing.”

Her words motivated him to organize the Karen Friedman Baseball Camp for a Cure for 10 years in a row. He was 4 when his mother died of breast cancer, at age 36, and he started the camp in 2014 to honor her memory.

“That’s the ultimate goal, so she can continue to make an impact on people’s lives,” Friedman said. “She didn’t get but so long to have that opportunity, so this is all about being able to to continue in her name and to impact peoples’ lives in a fun day of baseball.”

The camp will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Sunshine Ballpark in Fredericksburg and is for players ages 7–12. Friedman recruits former professional and college players as well as coaches from high schools in the region to lead the sessions.

Skills stations are devoted to hitting, running bases, infield, outfield, pitching, and strength and conditioning. Registration is available online at kfbaseballforacure.com for $60 through March 24 and $65 the day of the event.

The camp has raised more than $108,000 since it began and proceeds are divided between scholarships and money for research or cancer prevention. The group gives financial awards to seniors at King George High School, from which Karen Friedman and her son graduated.

He was excited that for the first time in 2022, the camp generated enough proceeds for three scholarships, which ranged in value from $2,500 to $7,000.

The other half goes to a breast cancer organization. This year, Friedman’s organization decided to take a more proactive approach and focus on mammograms. The group is partnering with the University of Virginia Breast Care Center’s Contrast Enhanced Mammography Clinical Trial.

It’s a cost analysis, he said, to demonstrate to insurance companies that this type of mammogram highlights troublesome spots more clearly instead of women having to wait, and agonize, for conclusive results from an MRI. The clinic, which could go mobile, also would allow biopsies on the spot.

“Every $350 we donate to this clinical trial, they’re able to provide another mammogram to the study,” Friedman said. “We’re just really thrilled that we’ve gone this direction.”

He likes to stress that while the camp is only for one day, the focus on breast cancer goes beyond one event with pink ribbons.

“We’re really trying to save lives and allow people to live their life for their purpose longer,” he said.

Friedman played professional ball for three years and coached the junior varsity team at King George High School. He currently lives in Stafford County, is a business financial manager in Dahlgren and continues to give baseball lessons and clinics.

He’s enjoyed watching students who received scholarships come back to help with the camp. One such player is Drew Barry, the 2015 winner. He helped with the inaugural camp, studied and played baseball at Bridgewater College and has continued with the Friedman program.

“The camp that he puts on is topnotch,” Berry said. “He has some of the best coaches in the whole state of Virginia come out to help these kids get better.”

No one is turned away for not having the registration fee, Berry added. “If a kid wants to come, he’s gonna make it happen.”

Berry, 25, also works at the Navy base in Dahlgren and has coached at King George High School with Friedman.

“It’s really cool to see it come full circle,” Friedman said, “this great kid turn into an even better adult and leader, someone the kids can look up to and strive to be.”