Friends, family remember pillar of the Fredericksburg community Dick Mercer

“Of course, everybody thinks their father or their parents are the greatest, but my dad was an awesome dad,” said his daughter, Beverly Lawson. “The things he taught us I try to remember, live by and teach my children. He said the most important thing is your name. You have to protect it. If you blemish your name it can affect your life.”

McConnell said the family’s ability to peacefully make strides when it comes to injustice stems from their upbringing.

“My dad was a fair man. He didn’t believe in violence,” McConnell said. “He believed in talking things out and trying to see the other person’s side of it … He believed that if you treat people fairly, kept your word and kept your name clean, people would more than likely return the same.”

Mercer was born on a Caroline County farm on April 8, 1918, but spent the majority of his life on Glover Street in Fredericksburg’s Mayfield neighborhood. His family described him as a frugal but sharply dressed man who looked out for others without expecting anything in return.