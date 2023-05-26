Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Over beer and fine food, as well as ample servings of white asparagus — yes, you read that right — visitors from Fredericksburg enjoyed the company of friends in Germany as they discussed common issues and different ways to solve them.

A recent week of fellowship included dancing, singing and spargel, the beloved aforementioned white asparagus, as 17 local residents officially celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Schwetzingen–Fredericksburg Alliance. The recent visit from Fredericksburgers coincided with Schwetzingen’s annual spargel festival. Activities ranged from eating all types of asparagus-based dishes to throwing bunches of spears like javelins.

The partnership between the two historic cities, one on the Rappahannock River and the other renowned for its palace and gardens, goes back longer than the official agreement. Several local residents have made the trip to their sister city in Schwetzingen, southwest of Heidelberg, three times.

They include City Councilman Matt Kelly and his wife, Cindie, whose ability to speak German after years of teaching it, opened many doors to the couple. The relationships built as a result have impacted him personally and professionally.

“This has become a second family, we have gotten to know so many people there,” he said. “I’m always fascinated with how we as societies and cities (face) similar problems, but we all have this different look and approach to things and I frankly learned a lot in understanding the need to keep a broad mind and open view of anything and be prepared to look at different things.”

Matt Kelly, who also serves on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, spent time observing the way Schwetzingen handles its traffic flow. Roadways and stations are designed, not just for cars and trucks, but for bicycles and pedestrians, bus and train riders.

While he discussed details of underground parking garages with Lord Mayor René Pöltl, Jenna Edwards, the local president of the alliance, pursued interests ranging from divinity and music to foreign languages and the law.

At 31, she’s among the youngest in the group and came to Fredericksburg in 2020. Her family is Italian, but her husband, Fred, has German roots, so joining the association — and then making her first trip to Germany — solidified relationships, near and far.

“My relationship with the Schwetzingen–Fredericksburg Alliance was really the beginning of my Fredericksburg family,” she said. “Being able to experience Germany for the first time with the Fredericksburg family I’ve created and to learn about their relationships was just really special, to be able to witness and be able to experience a culture for the first time.”

Nancy Moore, whose husband, Roger Engels, is interested in all things German and has studied the language extensively, enjoyed the personal connections as well. From the time the group arrived at their hotel, their German hosts were there to greet them with food — this time it was hot pretzels and water — and they continued that five-star treatment throughout the visit.

“It was great to be greeted with such fanfare and sincere enthusiasm as we were all jetlagged,” Edwards said.

The hosts gave the group half a day to recover, then treated them to a potluck dinner in a nearby garden. Germans who had visited Fredericksburg were invited along with those who had hosted the group in previous years.

“It was sort of like old home week and it was just lovely,” Moore said.

In Schwetzingen, the sister–city association is operated as a department of the government, so Pöltl, who’s like a mayor and city manager combined, and several of the city’s 27 council members accompanied the visitors on their outings. They showed the Fredericksburgers a park dedicated to all of Schwetzingen’s sister–city relationships around the world and the area where local artist Mirinda Reynolds had painted a mural depicting the connection between the two cities.

Then, Germans and Americans donned hardhats and visited a new ecology friendly development with a main street named after Fredericksburg. An American company had operated on that site and the development recognized that connection as well.

Food and music were daily themes, whether the group enjoyed outside dining, attended a German–American barbecue or boarded an oversized wagon, complete with a table inside.

Lord Mayor Pöltl, who seems to be as well-versed in beer-drinking and guitar-playing as politics and planning, serenaded the wagon riders over dinner and was joined by Fredericksburg resident Sue Henderson. Three horses pulled the wagon through lanes along a vineyard, and participants enjoyed wine and singing.

“That’s one of the biggest difference between American and European culture,” Edwards said. “It’s not rowdy and the point is not to get drunk or go wild, it’s really about enjoying good food, good music with family and good company.”

In an email from Germany, Pöltl said the week together “showed once again how huge our friendship is.” He said it was a pleasure to spend time with visitors from Fredericksburg and name a central street in the city after their American friends.

“In this complicated and fast changing world, we have to stay together and learn from each other,” he wrote in an email. “This is what Fredericksburg and Schwetzingen do in a special way. Friends forever!”

Members of the Schwetzingen–Fredericksburg Alliance meet twice each month for social gatherings. They gather for “Stammtisch,” dinner and conversation, the first Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at J. Brian’s Tap House, and for “Kaffeeklatsch,” or coffee and lunch, on the third Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Eileen’s Bakery and Cafe.

More information is on Facebook under “Schwetzburg,” which combines the names of the two cities.