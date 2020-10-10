From loss to gain: Stafford woman drops almost 80 pounds so she can enlist in Marines

In her quest to get fit enough to join the Marine Corps, Danielle Carr hopes all good things come to those who lose weight.

Almost two years ago, the Stafford County woman, 25, decided she wanted to join the armed forces. She’d never been motivated to be in the military; she wasn’t part of the JROTC program at Brooke Point High School.

But after she graduated from Old Dominion University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in speech and language pathology, she had her mind set on becoming an audiologist—a professional who treats hearing problems. Competition to get into graduate school is rigorous, and she wasn’t accepted.

“I was devastated,” Carr said. “It put me through a stage where I didn’t think I was ever going to be able to do what I wanted.”

As she pondered the costs involved, both for graduate school and the $300 fee for each reapplication, Carr weighed other options. A friend suggested the military, so she visited with various recruiters.

The only problem was her size. At 5 foot 4 inches, Carr weighed 230 pounds and didn’t meet the physical requirements for the Marine Corps. Photos from that time show her in front of a full-length mirror, not looking like someone over 200 pounds.