From migrants to landowners, Beltrans have own rows to hoe in Westmoreland

The Beltran family knows all about long hours in the fields, planting and picking vegetables, and then more time on the road, hauling produce to markets from Williamsburg to Maryland.
But there’s one big difference between the operations of Dora and Leopoldo Beltran these days than when they were children and worked alongside their parents, Mexican migrant farmers. They followed the harvest from oranges and grapefruits in Florida, north to strawberries in New York, west to tomatoes and cucumbers in Ohio, then all the way across the country to asparagus in Washington state.
Dora and Leopoldo Beltran were able to put down roots in Westmoreland County soon after their first of five children came along 29 years ago. All the children were born in the United States and are American citizens, like their mother. Their father has a green card and is a permanent resident.
Initially, the Beltrans worked land that belonged to Leedstown farmer Larry Muse, who encouraged them to take over the operation at Penn Farm—and to buy some acreage for themselves. These days, all seven Beltrans work in some capacity to produce or sell the fruits and vegetables at nine different markets, and the parents are happy they finally have their own rows to hoe.
“I didn’t want our kids to grow up like I did, traveling from one state to another,” said Dora Beltran who speaks English without the trace of an accent to farm visitors, then easily switches to Spanish to talk to her husband. “I’m glad we settled down. We went through a lot of racism, and I didn’t want my children to go through that.”
Through an interpreter, her husband also said how much he likes staying put, working for himself instead of others. He quit school in the third grade to help his parents make their living, and with his wife, is grateful their children have been able to attend one school system. All have graduated from Washington & Lee High School in Montross, except the youngest, Guadalupe, a 16-year-old junior.
The Beltrans have encouraged their children to follow their interests. The oldest, Norma, provides daycare at the Navy base in Dahlgren. The parents named their business after her, calling it Norma’s Produce, and set up their Facebook page under that name.
Their middle child, Samantha, 22, is studying to be a registered nurse. Nayeli, 20, and Guadalupe live at home, and their oldest son, Leopoldo Jr., is 27, and learning the business with them.
His father is happy about that, too, once his namesake tried a few semesters of college and decided he’d rather be on the farm. The younger Leopoldo doesn’t hesitate to point out who knows the business like the back of his calloused hand.
“That’s the brains of it, right there,” he said, pointing to his father, who’s got “everything down” from the rotation of crops to the fertilization schedule. “I wish he would write it down, but it’s all in his head.”
LONG WORK DAYS
The Beltrans own 46 acres and lease another dozen or so in Westmoreland. They spend all their time in the county except for about four weeks in late December and early January, when they visit what she considers her first home: Mercedes, Texas. Because of the spread of COVID-19, they probably won’t travel this year.
The farmers grow all the traditional vegetables, from acorn squash to zucchini, along with herbs such as garlic and cilantro, peaches from a couple of trees on their property and even fall centerpieces of floral arrangements tucked into pumpkins. Heirloom tomatoes, known for their unusual color and intense flavor, but not necessarily their hardiness, are their most popular item.
Support Local Journalism
They grow everything from seeds, and Dora Beltran admits, “We’ve sneaked a few things in along the way.”
Her husband tends to be more conservative about their crops, saying it’s not worth putting all this time into a new vegetable that people might not like. She counters that how will they know what people like unless they try something new?
Her sneakiness resulted in vegetables that look like mistakes of nature—red okra, purple asparagus or white cucumbers—but have sold well. She laughed that he doesn’t know it, but she also plans to see how rhubarb takes to the sandy soil.
The Beltrans hire a few farmhands as needed, but do most of the work themselves, including all the planting, picking and loading of trucks. She and the children man booths at the markets, open mostly on Wednesdays and weekends, in Richmond, Williamsburg, Northern Virginia and Maryland.
They go far to set up their tables, choosing markets where “people don’t complain about the prices,” Dora Beltran said. During the peak of the season, they may transport 40,000 pounds of fruits, vegetables and herbs a week, the Beltrans estimated.
On market days, family members often leave their home at 4 a.m. and don’t return until after 9 p.m. It’s a long and grueling schedule, but the Beltrans don’t shy away from a challenge.
Dora Beltran, who quit school in the ninth grade, went back and got her GED in 2008, the same year her first child graduated from Washington & Lee.
“I tell them, your mama didn’t raise no quitters,” she said.
YEAR-ROUND PRODUCEMany vegetable farmers are forced to close down operations after cool weather sets in around Thanksgiving. The Beltrans have worked with U.S. Department of Agriculture agencies to extend their growing seasons.
Muse, the former owner of Penn Farm, helped them establish eligibility for USDA programs, according to a press release from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, or NRCS. The Beltrans were able to buy the farm with financing from the Farm Service Agency and signed up for an incentive program through NRCS that helps them stay in production 12 months a year.
The Beltrans built four high tunnels on their property. The structures look like greenhouses, only longer, and allow the farmers to grow crops inside when Mother Nature has put a chill on the outside. With the proper crop rotations, the high tunnels also help prevent erosion, improve soil quality and decrease pest damage, according to NRCS.
“It’s worked really well,” said Scott Hammond, who works in the NRCS office in Warsaw. “They’re super easy to work with, and I’m glad we could help them.”
Leopoldo Beltran Jr., who is developing his own farming business, oversees two of the tunnels and is glad for the additional opportunities to grow crops.
“We want to keep going as well as we can,” he said, “to be able to take stuff to the markets and sell year-round.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.