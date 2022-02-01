FROM THE ARCHIVE: Fredericksburg hosted state chess tourney in early 1970s

Nearly 120 players from around the United States competed in the Virginia Open Chess Tournament, held at Fredericksburg’s Princess Anne Inn in late January 1971. Tourney officials were impressed by the skills of 16-year-old Richard K. Delaune of Williamsburg, who took home the Class B trophy and a $25 prize in the open division.

At the time, the game was enjoying a period in popularity, as it was the era of chess prodigy Bobby Fischer, who, at age 15, had become the youngest grandmaster in history in 1958.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The annual state tourney returned to the city—at Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge—in early 1972.

A few months later, in July, the world was captivated as the “Match of the Century” began. The 1972 World Chess Championship featured challenger Fischer taking on defending champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union. Fischer’s ultimate win put a brief end to nearly 25 years of Soviet domination of the World Championship.

More recently, there was a renewed interest in the game when people stuck at home because of the pandemic devoted more time to hobbies. Then, in fall 2020, along came the Netflix mini-series “The Queen’s Gambit,” about a 1960s female chess sensation, and enthusiasm for the game skyrocketed.

Research firm NPD Group reported that chess set sales increased by 87 percent in the three weeks after the show’s release.